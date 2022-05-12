Amanda Seyfried suffered harassment and felt ‘disgusted’ after Mean Girls

There’s no denying that Mean Girls were a milestone in the 2000s. The teenage story not only yielded many memes and iconic lines, but also defined Wednesday as World Rose Day, right? On the other hand, Amanda Seyfriedwho played Karen Smith, recalled some of the problems she had at the time of the film.

In an interview with Marie Claire American, she said that she suffered a lot of harassment because of the “sixth sense” of the character – who, in the plot, could “predict the time with her breasts”. The actress, who was just 18 at the time, said that when she was recognized on the street, many boys asked if it was going to rain and she always felt “very sickened by it”.

Amanda also vented about becoming famous too early. For her, it was “shitty” and made her feel “very insecure in the world”. She also revealed that, at the time, she accompanied colleagues suffering a lot from this pressure and decided to go in the “opposite direction”. The solution? Buy a farm in a remote location. “Fame is a weird thing. I was never super famous, but I was always recognizable. It’s the healthiest path possible.”