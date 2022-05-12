Amber Heard will have less than 10 minutes of screen time in Aquaman 2

The judgment dealing with the alleged crime of defamation committed by Amber Heardagainst her ex-husband, Johnny Depp for accusing him of being her aggressor in her marriage is reverberating this time in the actress’s life.

Before the consequences were on the actor’s side Johnny Depp, but as the trial progresses Amber Heard begins to have his professional life shaken.

At least that’s what some insiders guarantee when they report that the actress who plays Mera in Aquaman should have only 10 minutes of screen time in the second film of the hero of A.D.

It is unclear whether this considerably less screen time than the actress’ prominence in the first film is due to the consequences regarding the trial still in progress, but some journalists already say that Warner is considering replacing the actress for the second film, and this one less screen time is so the change is not too significant.

Amber Heard has less than 10 minutes of screen time in Aquaman 2″

Yesterday, a psychologist who saw Amber Heard, stated that the actress has a personality disorderand she did not identify that Johnny Deep could have assaulted her, or that Heard could have been a victim of domestic violence.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman 2) is directed by James Wanwho also served as director on the original, Aquaman.

Aquaman 2 or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with Amber Heard should debut in 2023 in theaters.