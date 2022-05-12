American is accused of killing grandfather and mother to get a millionaire inheritance

Nathan Carman, 28, is accused of killing his grandfather John Chakalos, 87, and then his mother, Linda Carman, to get an inheritance worth US$42 million. The two murders took place in the years 2013 and 2016, in the US states of Connecticut and Vermont. The information is from UOL.















According to federal prosecutors, Nathan spent time with his grandfather at his home in Windsor, Connecticut. In this period, he discovered that the man had a fortune for having built and rented nursing homes.

In 2013, he killed his grandfather with two rifle shots while he was sleeping. Upon John’s death, the four daughters, including Linda Carman, received an inheritance of $42 million. The man also left US$ 550 thousand (about R$ 2.8 million) to his grandson.

“After Nathan Carman killed John Chakalos, and as part of his plan to cover up his involvement in the crime, he disposed of his computer hard drive and GPS unit that was in his car the night of the murder,” prosecutors said.

Facing financial problems, Nathan moved to Vermont and called his mother on a fishing trip. But before that, he persuaded Linda to designate him as her beneficiary of the inheritance.

On September 18, 2016, mother and son boarded Nathan’s boat, which he had rigged to sink.

Eight days later, the Coast Guard found Nathan floating on a raft.

He later allegedly lied to the police by claiming that his mother had disappeared.

The boy’s aunts suspect that he is involved in the death of his grandfather and his own mother. He denied.

Even so, he was blamed for both deaths. This Wednesday (11), the United States District Court in Rutland, Vermont, indicted Nathan. If he is convicted, he could face life imprisonment.