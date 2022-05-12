Atlético-MG draws with Bragantino and adds 4 games without winning in BR

There are already four consecutive rounds of the Brazilian Championship that Atlético-MG does not win. The result of the time was a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Bragantino, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista, in an anticipated game of the seventh round. Ytalo scored for the hosts, while Nacho Fernández equalized for Galo.

The result leaves Galo with nine points, three behind leader Corinthians, who have one game less. After beating Internacional and Athletico-PR, in the first two rounds, the Minas Gerais team has shown difficulty in packing.

Who is in a similar situation is Bragantino, also with nine points. Both won twice, drew three more and lost once. However, the São Paulo team is better placed, because of the tie-breaking criteria.

Who did well: Nacho

Nacho Fernández celebrates Atlético-MG’s goal against Bragantino in the Brasileirão game Image: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

If Atlético-MG’s performances don’t convince fans in this first half, midfielder Nacho Fernández is one of the few players who stands out. The Argentine maintains the level of good performances, despite the team fluctuating a lot. Against Bragantino, shirt 26 called the game once again and was the great name of the Rooster on the field.

Who was bad: Zaracho

The question that every athlete is asking right now is: where is the Zaracho of 2021? Appointed as the second most important player of the team in winning the Brasileirão last year, behind only Hulk, the Argentine has accumulated bad performances this season. He doesn’t even remotely remember the player who stood out last season.

Atlético-MG match: something is missing

The football presented in most of the game against Bragantino was not bad, but it is not a performance capable of convincing either. There is still something missing for Atletico to find their best moment. The bad start to the game, as it was in the classic against América-MG, was repeated. But on the other hand, Galo dominated Bragantino, who practically did not attack in the final stage.

suspended hulk

With three yellow cards in five rounds, striker Hulk missed Atlético-MG in Bragança Paulista. In last year’s Brasileirão, shirt 7 was suspended only once, in the 38th round.

Swap before the game

Midfielder Lucas Evangelista felt muscle discomfort during the warm-up and forward Sorriso will start the match in his place. https://t.co/VxJsVVKKcJ — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) May 11, 2022

Shortly after releasing the lineup, Red Bull Bragantino made a change. Midfielder Lucas Evangelista felt muscle discomfort and gave way to forward Sorriso.

Sasha armed the counterattack

Bragantino’s goal originated in a demonstration of race by striker Eduardo Sasha, who tried to avoid a full-back. But, after the athletican’s tackle, the ball stayed with the home team and ended in Ytalo’s conclusion.

Penalty and sending off or offside?

In the 19th minute of the first half, Atlético had a penalty scored in favor and saw defender Léo Ortiz receive the red card, for using his hand to avoid Arana’s goal. But, after five minutes of analysis, the VAR found that the side of Galo was offside and generated a lot of revolt among Atlético. The complaint was due to the fact that the right-back Hurtado tried to cut the ball and was not able to, which would give Guilherme Arana a game condition.

classic pen

One of the most beautiful moments of the match was when Keno attacked the right side Hurtado and applied a beautiful pen to the mark. The Bragantino player couldn’t even make the foul.

Dominance results in goals

From the middle of the first half, Atlético started to dictate the rhythm of the game and put pressure on Bragantino. That was the case in the second half, until Galo was awarded the beautiful goal by Nacho Fernández, in a free kick.

Raul returns after nine months

In August of last year, midfielder Raul had an operation on his right knee and was out of action for nine months. The return to the lawns took place this Wednesday. After the final whistle, the Bragantino player crossed the lawn on his knees to thank the return. Excited, Raul was hugged by all his companions.

DATASHEET:

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 1 X 1 ATLÉTICO-MG

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 7th round

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista (SP)

Date and time: May 11, 2022, at 8:30 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (VAR-Fifa/RJ)

Yellow cards: Renan and Jadsom (BRG); Eduardo Sasha and Nathan Silva (CAM)

goals: Ytalo (BRG), in the 12th minute of the first half; Nacho Fernandez (CAM), 20 minutes into the second half

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Andrés Hurtado, Léo Ortiz, Renan and Luan Cândido; Eric Ramires (Wellinton), Jadsom, and Arthur; Helinho (Raul), Sorriso (Tubarão) and Ytalo (Jan Hurtado). Technician: Maurício Barbieri

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga (Castilho), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair (Rubens), Zaracho (Ademir) and Nacho Fernández (Sávio); Keno (Otávio) and Eduardo Sasha. Technician: Turkish Mohamed