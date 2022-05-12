Sports

Attacking midfielder coveted at Palmeiras by Leila Pereira is offered to Inter; BRL 40 million is at stake

International

Businessman confirmed that he sought Colorado to negotiate Argentine football jewel

This Wednesday (11), it came to light that the International received an offer to sign an Argentine football gem. According to information from the Revista Colorada portal, businessman André Cury sought out the People’s Club to open negotiations for the transfer of Facundo Farías to the Riverside.

The player was speculated at Palmeiras and Flamengo, however, the good relationship of the businessman with Colorado can benefit Inter in future negotiations. The condition of the deal being seen as a future opportunity is justified by the fact that Club Atlético Colón demand an unrealistic amount from the Champion of Everything for the moment.

According to a report by the portal that covers Inter’s daily life, the Argentine team asks for something around 6 to 8 million dollars to proceed with a transaction (about R$ 40 million). André Cury himself confirmed that he offered Facundo to Colorado.

Cury pointed out that the offer took place a few days ago, however, Inter did not move forward to hire the attacking midfielder who stands out in Argentine fields. In the current season, Facundo played in 18 matches and scored four times.

