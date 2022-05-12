Avril Lavigne’s website makes a mistake and announces a show at a small nightclub in Brasília | Training

Avril Lavigne’s name entered the hottest topics of the day. The reason?

The singer’s team ended up getting confused and announced a show by the Canadian, who is preparing to come to Brazil to perform at Rock in Rio in September, at a nightclub that has a capacity for 300 people next month, located in downtown Brasília, in the Federal District.

So did Machine Gun Kelly, fiancé to actress Megan Fox, who was also announced on the same day and at the same location.

Birosca do Conic, which now has 22,000 followers on social media, has been enjoying the repercussions, but it soon tried to explain that it was all a mistake. “Avril at Birosca? Unfortunately only in a dream.”

However, until now, the supposed show of Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly at Birosca do Conic remains announced on the singers’ official websites.

