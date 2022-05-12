Banco do Brasil has a profit of R$ 6.66 billion in the first quarter, up 57.6% | Economy

In the fourth quarter, Banco do Brasil’s net income was R$5.352 billion.

The bank’s adjusted net income, which excludes extraordinary items, totaled BRL 6.613 billion in the period between January and March, 34.6% higher compared to the same period in 2021.

Adjusted net income was above the average analyst forecast consulted by Refinitiv, of R$ 5.341 billion for the period.

Latest results from Banco do Brasil In BRL billion Source: Economatica and BB

The bank attributed the profit increase in the first quarter of this year to the following factors:

Increase of 3.6% of the gross financial margin;

of the gross financial margin; Reduction of 27.2% expenses with allowance for doubtful accounts; and

expenses with allowance for doubtful accounts; and 3.7% drop of administrative expenses.

Banco do Brasil’s return on equity, an indicator of banks’ profitability, rose to 17.6%, up from 15.1% in Q1 2021 and 16.6% at the end of last year.

Loan portfolio and provision of services

The bank’s expanded loan portfolio totaled BRL 883.5 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 16.4% compared to the first three months of 2020 and 1% compared to the end of last year.

The delinquency rate over 90 days reached 1.89% at the end of March and showed a slight increase compared to December (1.75%). In the first quarter of 2021, it was at 1.95%.