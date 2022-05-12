Brutal Westerns Leave Netflix Subscribers Goosebumps

Starring Mads Mikkelsen, the western Salvation has been a great success on Netflix. The film conquers fans with a mix of drama, action and suspense, in a shocking, violent and full of twists. But beware: the brutal story of the long is not for the faint of heart.

Salvation hit theaters in 2014. The Danish film is a production by Kristian Levring, with a screenplay by Anders Thomas Jensen.

On its original release, Salvation won the hearts of critics, with a 72% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the feature repeats this success in the Brazilian Netflix catalog.

Here’s everything you need to know about Salvation’s surprising plot and all-star cast.

Discover the shocking story of Salvation

Salvation is part of the neo-Western subgenre, marked by films such as Cowboys & Aliens, Vengeance and Punishment and Land Without Law, which is also successful on Netflix.

“In this western, a Danish immigrant takes revenge for the death of his wife and child and ends up becoming the target of a dangerous criminal,” states the official synopsis of Salvation.

The plot of Salvation begins in 1870, in the American Wild West. Jon Jensen, a Danish immigrant, suffers from the death of his wife and son, kidnapped by a brutal criminal.

Jon succeeds in exacting revenge on the killer – but revenge represents only the beginning of his journey.

After killing the person responsible for the death of his wife and child, Jon discovers that the criminal was the brother of Henry Delarue, a powerful colonel who rules the region with an iron fist.

Antagonist Henry decides to pay for his brother’s death in kind, embarking on a violent frenzy in search of the person responsible.

Fearing reprisals from Henry, the residents of the small town also turn against Jon.

In this way, the protagonist of The Salvation not only faces Henry and his henchmen – but also the entire city.

The Salvation Cast Has a Marvel Star and Harry Potter

As mentioned above, the cast of Salvation is led by Mads Mikkelsen.

The Danish actor is famous for his performance as the villain Kaecilius in Doctor Strange and Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, part of the Harry Potter saga.

Nanna Øland Fabricius and Toke Lars Bjarke play Marie and Kresten, Jon’s wife and son.

Eva Green – from films like 007: Casino Royale and series like Penny Dreadful – plays Madeleine, the silent sister-in-law of the villain Henry Delarue.

Mikael Persbrandt, Jakob from Sex Education, plays Peter, John’s brother.

The antagonist Henry Delarue, in turn, is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the Negan of The Walking Dead series.

The Salvation cast also includes Eric Cantona (Ulysses and Mona), Douglas Henshall (Primeval), Michael Raymond-James (True Blood), Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) and Alex Arnold (Skins).

Salvation is available in the Brazilian Netflix catalog. See the trailer for the movie below.