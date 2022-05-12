Camila Cabello talks about her friendship with Selena Gomez: “It’s a light”
friendship of millions! It’s not today that Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez appear together, sharing cute and even fun moments on social media. Although quite secretive about their personal lives, they don’t hesitate to talk about the partnership they’ve built in recent years.
Read more:
In a recent interview with People, the voice of the album “Family” said that, despite having a small circle of friendships, Selena is someone she is always comfortable talking to about different subjects. “She is someone who has always been so supportive, a great friend and a person with great values. She is super empathetic, loyal and honest.”details the artist.
Despite living in a world surrounded by artists and great personalities, Camila points out that conversations with Gomez are never commonplace. “We have our own little group, we hang out together, and all our conversations are real. I feel like she’s never faking it, and I don’t feel like I have to fake it around her. These are the most valuable friendships.”to be continued hair.
The singer points out that feel inspired by their friendship. “It is a guiding light for me, and I think it will relieve a lot of people who come after it.“, highlights the star, who is about to perform at the Opening Ceremony of the UEFA Champions League FinalA, in France.
She says she is excited to participate in the event. “I consider myself a football fan. It’s my favorite sport to watch.”the 25-year-old star told “PEOPLE”. “I’m super excited”, it says.
Scheduled to take place on the 28th of Maythe performance will take place before the final game of the UEFA Champions League, where Liverpool and Real Madrid will face each other. hair account that she is focused on work, which she will pass on for her singles alongside a live band.
“There is something so primitive about real instruments. Hearing live guitar, trumpets and percussion sounds like something we need more than ever in this super digital and technological age. It really felt like a foundation to me. That was a big part of the music I listened to growing up, and I think that’s definitely something that’s going to be part of the performance (of the Opening Ceremony) as well.”
This year, the show Camila Cabello takes place again at the game’s venue, which takes place in Paris, France, and follows the presentation of Marshmello, Selena Gomez and Khalid at the end of 2021. The artists’ musical show was completely virtual, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The game takes place on the 28th of May.
“I am so excited to take the stage for the UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month! My intention is to make a really special show, bringing together the spirit of my origin