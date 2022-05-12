Camila Cabello talks about her friendship with Selena Gomez: “It’s a light”

friendship of millions! It’s not today that Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez appear together, sharing cute and even fun moments on social media. Although quite secretive about their personal lives, they don’t hesitate to talk about the partnership they’ve built in recent years.

In a recent interview with People, the voice of the album “Family” said that, despite having a small circle of friendships, Selena is someone she is always comfortable talking to about different subjects. “She is someone who has always been so supportive, a great friend and a person with great values. She is super empathetic, loyal and honest.”details the artist.

Despite living in a world surrounded by artists and great personalities, Camila points out that conversations with Gomez are never commonplace. “We have our own little group, we hang out together, and all our conversations are real. I feel like she’s never faking it, and I don’t feel like I have to fake it around her. These are the most valuable friendships.”to be continued hair.

The singer points out that feel inspired by their friendship. “It is a guiding light for me, and I think it will relieve a lot of people who come after it.“, highlights the star, who is about to perform at the Opening Ceremony of the UEFA Champions League FinalA, in France.