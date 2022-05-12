Camu-camu fruit: 20 times more vitamin C than orange and incredible health benefits

Novo Hamburgo, May 11, 2022, by Priscila Lampert – Do you know the camu camu fruit? If not, it’s time, because we’re talking about the fruit with the highest vitamin C content in the world. Amazing, isn’t it? However, it still carries many other benefits, which we will talk about now, in this article. So, stay with us and discover what they are and how to consume it.

First of all, the fame of camu camu fruit it doesn’t happen by accident. After all, this tiny fruit, native to the Amazon, has 100 times more vitamin C than lemons and acerola. Added to this, its taste is slightly sour, acidic and its appearance resembles that of a cherry, round and reddish.

What are the benefits of camu-camu fruit?

Although it is small, this fruit is guaranteed when it comes to health, as it serves to treat and prevent various problems. For this reason, AgroNews has listed some of its main benefits, ranging from fighting the flu to preventing aging.

Controls blood pressure – Its bioactive compounds can stimulate the dilation of vessels, which can reduce blood pressure;

Regulates blood glucose – The fruit may also be able to make it difficult to glucose absorption, helping to control the glycemic index in the body;

He can reduce the risk of cancer – The concentration of vitamin C reduces the possibility of oxidative stress and cell damage. This effect, in turn, could decrease the chances of developing chronic problems such as cancer or heart disease;

It is anti-inflammatory – Camu-camu fruit has a high content of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that help relieve symptoms of problems such as arthritis;



Increases the body’s defenses – The combination of antioxidants, vitamin C flavonoids, strengthen the immune system. With that, we have the strongest organism to fight diseases;

And if you think we’re done, make no mistake. As the researcher Jaime Aguiar explains, in a report on July 13, 2018, from Portal G1, the red from the Amazon also helps to maintain collagen in the body, and prevent premature aging. In the same way, it is a powerful remedy against colds and flu and favors the health of the intestine, as it is a source of fiber. In short, its consumption is only beneficial.

Find out where to find this fruit and the best ways to consume it

Now, we bet that you already feel like including this little fruit on your menu right now, right? In this case, the fruit is more easily found only in the northern states of the country, since that is where they are found in abundance. However, there are always online sales options, which offer products based on it, such as capsules, flour and the fruit itself.

Finally, in the same way as the camu camu fruit It is versatile for health, it is also in cooking. That’s because, from it, you can make delicious and exotic sweet dishes, such as cakes, pies, jellies, juices and even ice cream. In addition, we hope you enjoyed the article we prepared and enjoy the benefits of camu-camu.

