Capcom will release several major games by March 2023

According to a recently released earnings report, Capcom intends to release “several important new games” by the end of March 2023, the closing period of the current fiscal year. The publisher’s calendar predicts the arrival of the next Resident Evil titles, Monster Hunter and Street Fighter, while looking at the debut of IPs.

The company will look to expand its portfolio with almost twice as many items compared to those launched in the last fiscal year. It is estimated that of the 45 Published Inventory Keeping Units (SKUs), a total of 37 million units are sold on a global scale, with 10 million coming from new games and 27 million from franchises in the catalogue.

See below the games already announced by Capcom and their respective premiere windows:

Capcom encourages Japanese employees with salary increases

At the end of March, Capcom announced a 30% salary increase for Japanese employees, as a measure to stimulate the development of games in the East and reorganize the corporate culture. The initiative aims to drive an ambitious fiscal year for the company, with the intention of posting record new revenues. Click here to learn more.