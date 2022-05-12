Cardinal Joseph Zen arrested in Hong Kong

The city’s bishop emeritus is 90 years old and a well-known supporter of the local democracy movement. He was arrested on an absurd charge

The accusation is as absurd as – in the logic of the Chinese authoritarian government – ​​plausible and true. Indeed, Chinese prelate Cardinal Joseph Zen, who has always been close to the local democracy movement, is accused of “collusion with foreign forces” as part of an investigation into an organization (the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund) that helped protesters in 2019 to pay his legal fees for his defense after the arrests, as well as medical expenses. This was reported by the local newspaper The Standard.

The portal Asia News, explains that “Zen was one of the administrators of the charity, which stopped working last October. Authorities arrested him along with other fund promoters, including well-known lawyer Margaret Ng, academic Hui Po-keung and singer-songwriter Denise Ho.”

The former prelate has long been in the crosshairs of the Chinese government for his stance against Beijing’s policies on controlling religious activities and had criticized the introduction of the controversial National Security Law because – he said – it could be used against the Church.







