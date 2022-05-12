CBF confirms match between Brasiliense x Atlético-MG in Cariacica, for the Copa do Brasil | athletic-mg
The CBF made official this Wednesday the change of venue for the match between Brasileiense x Atlético-MG, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The match will take place at the Kléber Andrade Stadium, in Cariacica, Espírito Santo, due to the impossibility of the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, to host games on the date, as it will host a country show.
The date and time of the match were maintained, on Sunday, the 22nd, at 19:00 (Brasília time).
Kleber Andrade Stadium, in Cariacica — Photo: Edson Reis
“Definition of location by the host club, due to the unavailability of the Mané Garrincha National Stadium on the scheduled date”, clarified the CBF in the document. In addition, the body reported that the decision was accepted by both clubs.
In the first leg, playing at Mineirão, on April 20, Galo won by three to zero and forwarded the spot to the next stage of the competition.
