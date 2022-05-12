Sports

CBF confirms match between Brasiliense x Atlético-MG in Cariacica, for the Copa do Brasil | athletic-mg

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

The CBF made official this Wednesday the change of venue for the match between Brasileiense x Atlético-MG, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The match will take place at the Kléber Andrade Stadium, in Cariacica, Espírito Santo, due to the impossibility of the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, to host games on the date, as it will host a country show.

  • More news from Atletico MG

The date and time of the match were maintained, on Sunday, the 22nd, at 19:00 (Brasília time).

Kleber Andrade Stadium, in Cariacica — Photo: Edson Reis

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

“Definition of location by the host club, due to the unavailability of the Mané Garrincha National Stadium on the scheduled date”, clarified the CBF in the document. In addition, the body reported that the decision was accepted by both clubs.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv

In the first leg, playing at Mineirão, on April 20, Galo won by three to zero and forwarded the spot to the next stage of the competition.

The ge Atlético podcast is available on the following platforms:

  • 🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!
  • 🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!
  • 🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!
  • 🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!
  • ▶️ Hit play!

Galo na Veia – Atlético-MG Membership Program — Photo: Disclosure

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

With Savarino almost sold, Atltico expects to suffer less in the next window

2 weeks ago

Reduction of attachment, victories in the TRF and 1 x 0 in the STJ: understand Flamengo’s confidence in Central Bank action | Flamengo

March 10, 2022

Paulista Championship semifinal guarantees millionaire income to Corinthians; understand

March 28, 2022

BOTAFOGO ANNOUNCES LUÍS CASTRO AS NEW TECHNICIAN: ‘EXTERNAL FORCES CONFIRM’; AGREEMENT IS FOR TWO YEARS

March 25, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button