CBF confirms match between Brasiliense x Atlético-MG in Cariacica, for the Copa do Brasil | athletic-mg

The CBF made official this Wednesday the change of venue for the match between Brasileiense x Atlético-MG, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The match will take place at the Kléber Andrade Stadium, in Cariacica, Espírito Santo, due to the impossibility of the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, to host games on the date, as it will host a country show.