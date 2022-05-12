Ceará receives millionaire award after passing the stage in the Copa do Brasil; see values ​​received – Play

THE Ceará advanced to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil by winning the Tombense-MG this Wednesday (11), at Arena Castelão. In addition to the sporting aspect, the victory represents a financial gain for Dorival Júnior’s team. For reaching the top 16 in the competition, Vovô adds another R$ 3 million in prize money.

As it has been present since the 1st phase, having eliminated São Raimundo-RR (0x3), Tuna Luso-PA (2×0) and Tombense-MG (0x2 and 2×0), Ceará totals BRL 7.67 million in awards.

-> See results of this Wednesday’s Copa do Brasil (11)

See values ​​​​of the prize of the Copa do Brasil

1st phase: R$ 1 million and 270 thousand (Group I), R$ 1 million and 90 thousand (Group II) and R$ 620 thousand (Group III)

2nd phase: R$ 1.5 million (Group I), R$ 1 million and 190 thousand (Group II) and R$ 750 thousand (Group III)

3rd phase: BRL 1.9 million

Round of 16: BRL 3 million

Quarterfinals: BRL 3.9 million

Semifinal: BRL 8 million

Runner-up: BRL 25 million

Champion: BRL 60 million

Ceará award in the Copa do Brasil

1st phase: BRL 1.27 million

2nd phase: BRL 1.5 million

3rd phase: BRL 1.9 million

Round of 16: BRL 3 million

Next phase

With the spot guaranteed, Ceará awaits the definition of the classifieds for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The opponent of Alvinegro de Porangabuçu will be defined in a draw held at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), in Rio de Janeiro.