Sports

Ceará receives millionaire award after passing the stage in the Copa do Brasil; see values ​​received – Play

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

THE Ceará advanced to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil by winning the Tombense-MG this Wednesday (11), at Arena Castelão. In addition to the sporting aspect, the victory represents a financial gain for Dorival Júnior’s team. For reaching the top 16 in the competition, Vovô adds another R$ 3 million in prize money.

As it has been present since the 1st phase, having eliminated São Raimundo-RR (0x3), Tuna Luso-PA (2×0) and Tombense-MG (0x2 and 2×0), Ceará totals BRL 7.67 million in awards.

-> See results of this Wednesday’s Copa do Brasil (11)

See values ​​​​of the prize of the Copa do Brasil

  • 1st phase: R$ 1 million and 270 thousand (Group I), R$ 1 million and 90 thousand (Group II) and R$ 620 thousand (Group III)

  • 2nd phase: R$ 1.5 million (Group I), R$ 1 million and 190 thousand (Group II) and R$ 750 thousand (Group III)

  • 3rd phase: BRL 1.9 million

  • Round of 16: BRL 3 million

  • Quarterfinals: BRL 3.9 million

  • Semifinal: BRL 8 million

  • Runner-up: BRL 25 million

  • Champion: BRL 60 million

Ceará award in the Copa do Brasil

  • 1st phase: BRL 1.27 million

  • 2nd phase: BRL 1.5 million

  • 3rd phase: BRL 1.9 million

  • Round of 16: BRL 3 million

Next phase

With the spot guaranteed, Ceará awaits the definition of the classifieds for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The opponent of Alvinegro de Porangabuçu will be defined in a draw held at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), in Rio de Janeiro.


I want to receive exclusive sports content

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Neymar reverses Brazilian after career criticism

4 weeks ago

Botafogo investor, Textor denies Portuguese journalist and denies having made a € 50 million proposal for 25% of Porto shares

March 19, 2022

Barcelona vs Real women have Xavi and Puyol in the audience and more than 90 thousand

March 31, 2022

Vitão: ‘Palmeiras is the greatest Brazilian team in the history of Libertadores’ – 04/13/2022

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button