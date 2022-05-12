Celebrities who fought hard in court for custody of their children – Celebrities

Celebrities who fought hard in court for custody of their children

The end of a relationship is never easy and it gets even worse when children are involved. For celebrities, the situation can be especially difficult because of exposure. When celebrities get divorced, it often ends up in a legal battle over the kids. Some cases last for years! Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were together for 10 years but suddenly split in 2020. The two have a son, Otis, and a daughter, Daisy, and have been working on the co-parenting agreement ever since. However, things turned ugly on April 27, when Wilde was giving a presentation about his new movie, ‘Don’t Worry, Honey’ at CinemaCon. She was interrupted in the middle of her speech by an unknown woman who handed her a manila envelope on top of the stage. Wilde looked confused and asked, “Is this for me? Is this for me?” She took a moment to open the envelope and look at the documents before continuing her presentation, not quite understanding what was going on. It was later revealed that the mystery woman was a case worker hired by Sudeikis’ lawyers to deliver documents regarding the custody agreement. Sources say Sudeikis had no idea the papers would be delivered this way and that he would never have agreed to it. Check out the gallery and see the celebrities who have fought in court for custody of their children.

