Check the complete list of winners

The biggest award in British cinema, BAFTA 2022 took place this Sunday, 20th and the winners have already been announced and the awards delivered.
The science fiction “Dune” was the film that received the most award nominations, with 11 categories, and ended up winning awards in 5 categories. Soon after in the list of the most nominated came “Attack of the Dogs”, Netflix’s favorite movie for an Oscar, with eight nominations and, in the end, the feature won the main category.
Check out the BAFTA 2022 winners!
Best movie
- Nominated:
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- Attack of the Dogs
WINNER: “Attack of the Dogs”
Best British Film
- Nominated:
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everyone’s Talking About Jamie
- Gucci House
- Last Night in Soho
- 007 – No Time to Die
- Identity
WINNER: “Belfast”
best direction
- Nominated:
- Aleem Khan – After Love
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Audrey Diwan – Happening
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs
- Julia Ducournau – Titane
WINNER: Jane Campion – “Attack of the Dogs”“
Best actress
- Nominated:
- Lady Gaga – Casa Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – In the Rhythm of the Heart
- Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan – After Love
- Tessa Thompson – Identity
WINNER: Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”
best actor
- Nominated:
- Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch – Attack of the Dogs
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
- Will Smith – King Richard: Creating Champions
WINNER: Will Smith – “King Richard: Raising Champions”
Best Supporting Actress
- Nominated:
- Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose – Love, Sublime Love
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: Creating Champions
- Ruth Negga – Identity
WINNER: Ariana DeBose – “Love, Sublime Love”“
Best Supporting Actor
- Nominated:
- Mike Faist – Love, Sublime Love
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – In the Rhythm of the Heart
- Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
- Jesse Plemons – Attack of the Dogs
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – Attack of the Dogs
WINNER: Troy Kotsur – “In the Rhythm of the Heart”
Best British Debut in Screenplay, Direction or Production
- Nominated:
- After Love – Aleem Khan (screenplay/direction)
- Boiling Point – James Cummings (screenplay), Hester Ruoff (production)
- Vengeance & Punishment – Jeymes Samuel (screenplay/direction)
- Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (direction), Liv Proctor (producer)
- Identity – Rebecca Hall (screenplay/direction)
WINNER: Jeymes Samuel (script/director) – “Revenge & Punishment”
Best Non-English Language Film
- Nominated:
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Parallel Mothers (Spain)
- Little Mom (France)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
WINNER: “Drive My Car” (Japan)
Best Animated Film
- Nominated:
- Flee
- luca
- The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines
WINNER: “Charm”
Best Original Screenplay
- Nominated:
- Aaron Sorkin – Introducing the Ricardos
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
- Zach Baylin – King Richard: Creating Champions
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Nominated:
- Sian Heder – In the Rhythm of the Heart
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs
WINNER: Sian Heder – “In the Rhythm of the Heart”
Best Original Soundtrack
- Nominated:
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- The French Chronicle
- Attack of the Dogs
WINNER: Hans Zimmer – “Dune”
best cast
- Nominated:
- Dune
- God’s hand
- King Richard: Creating Champions
- Love sublime love
WINNER: “Love sublime love”
Best Photography
- Nominated:
- Dune
- The Nightmare Alley
- 007 – No Time to Die
- Attack of the Dogs
- Macbeth’s Tragedy
WINNER: “Dune”
Best Editing
- Nominated:
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- 007 – No Time to Die
- Summer of Soul
WINNER: “007 – No Time to Die”
Best Production Design
- Nominated:
- Dune
- The French Chronicle
- The Nightmare Alley
- Love sublime love
WINNER: “Dune”
best costume
- Nominated:
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The French Chronicle
- The Nightmare Alley
WINNER: “Cruella”
Best Makeup and Hair
- Nominated:
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Tammy Faye’s Eyes
- Gucci House
WINNER: “Dune”
Best sound
- Nominated:
- Last Night in Soho
- 007 – No Time to Die
- A Quiet Place II
- Love sublime love
WINNER: “Dune”
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: “Dune”
Best Documentary
- Nominated:
- cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul
WINNER: “Summer of Soul”
Best British Animated Short
- Nominated:
- Do Not Feed the Pigeons
- Night of the Living Dread
WINNER: “Do Not Feed the Pigeons”
best british short
- Nominated:
- female
- The Palace
- stuffed
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
WINNER: “The Black Cop”
Rising Star Award (Revelation – Popular Vote)
- Nominated:
- Ariana DeBose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee
WINNER: Lashana Lynch
