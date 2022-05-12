Check the complete list of winners

The biggest award in British cinema, BAFTA 2022 took place this Sunday, 20th and the winners have already been announced and the awards delivered.

The science fiction “Dune” was the film that received the most award nominations, with 11 categories, and ended up winning awards in 5 categories. Soon after in the list of the most nominated came “Attack of the Dogs”, Netflix’s favorite movie for an Oscar, with eight nominations and, in the end, the feature won the main category.

Check out the BAFTA 2022 winners!

Best movie

Nominated: Belfast Don’t Look Up Dune Licorice Pizza Attack of the Dogs



WINNER: “Attack of the Dogs”

Best British Film

Nominated: After Love Ali & Ava Belfast Boiling Point Cyrano Everyone’s Talking About Jamie Gucci House Last Night in Soho 007 – No Time to Die Identity



WINNER: “Belfast”

best direction

Nominated: Aleem Khan – After Love Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car Audrey Diwan – Happening Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs Julia Ducournau – Titane



WINNER: Jane Campion – “Attack of the Dogs”“

Best actress

Nominated: Lady Gaga – Casa Gucci Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza Emilia Jones – In the Rhythm of the Heart Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World Joanna Scanlan – After Love Tessa Thompson – Identity



WINNER: Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”

best actor

Nominated: Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava Mahershala Ali – Swan Song Benedict Cumberbatch – Attack of the Dogs Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up Stephen Graham – Boiling Point Will Smith – King Richard: Creating Champions



WINNER: Will Smith – “King Richard: Raising Champions”

Best Supporting Actress

Nominated: Caitriona Balfe – Belfast Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter Ariana DeBose – Love, Sublime Love Ann Dowd – Mass Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: Creating Champions Ruth Negga – Identity



WINNER: Ariana DeBose – “Love, Sublime Love”“

Best Supporting Actor

Nominated: Mike Faist – Love, Sublime Love Ciarán Hinds – Belfast Troy Kotsur – In the Rhythm of the Heart Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon Jesse Plemons – Attack of the Dogs Kodi Smit-McPhee – Attack of the Dogs



WINNER: Troy Kotsur – “In the Rhythm of the Heart”

Best British Debut in Screenplay, Direction or Production

Nominated: After Love – Aleem Khan (screenplay/direction) Boiling Point – James Cummings (screenplay), Hester Ruoff (production) Vengeance & Punishment – ​​Jeymes Samuel (screenplay/direction) Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (direction), Liv Proctor (producer) Identity – Rebecca Hall (screenplay/direction)



WINNER: Jeymes Samuel (script/director) – “Revenge & Punishment”

Best Non-English Language Film

Nominated: Drive My Car (Japan) The Hand of God (Italy) Parallel Mothers (Spain) Little Mom (France) The Worst Person in the World (Norway)



WINNER: “Drive My Car” (Japan)

Best Animated Film

Nominated: Flee luca The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines



WINNER: “Charm”

Best Original Screenplay

Nominated: Aaron Sorkin – Introducing the Ricardos Kenneth Branagh – Belfast Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up Zach Baylin – King Richard: Creating Champions Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza



WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Nominated: Sian Heder – In the Rhythm of the Heart Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car Denis Villeneuve – Dune Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs



WINNER: Sian Heder – “In the Rhythm of the Heart”

Best Original Soundtrack

Nominated: Don’t Look Up Dune The French Chronicle Attack of the Dogs



WINNER: Hans Zimmer – “Dune”

best cast

Nominated: Dune God’s hand King Richard: Creating Champions Love sublime love



WINNER: “Love sublime love”

Best Photography

Nominated: Dune The Nightmare Alley 007 – No Time to Die Attack of the Dogs Macbeth’s Tragedy



WINNER: “Dune”

Best Editing

Nominated: Dune Licorice Pizza 007 – No Time to Die Summer of Soul



WINNER: “007 – No Time to Die”

Best Production Design

Nominated: Dune The French Chronicle The Nightmare Alley Love sublime love



WINNER: “Dune”

best costume

Nominated: Cyrano Dune The French Chronicle The Nightmare Alley



WINNER: “Cruella”

Best Makeup and Hair

Nominated: Cyrano Dune Tammy Faye’s Eyes Gucci House



WINNER: “Dune”

Best sound

Nominated: Last Night in Soho 007 – No Time to Die A Quiet Place II Love sublime love



WINNER: “Dune”

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: “Dune”

Best Documentary

Nominated: cow Flee The Rescue Summer of Soul



WINNER: “Summer of Soul”

Best British Animated Short

Nominated: Do Not Feed the Pigeons Night of the Living Dread



WINNER: “Do Not Feed the Pigeons”

best british short

Nominated: female The Palace stuffed Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee



WINNER: “The Black Cop”

Rising Star Award (Revelation – Popular Vote)

Nominated: Ariana DeBose Harris Dickinson Lashana Lynch Millicent Simmonds Kodi Smit-McPhee



WINNER: Lashana Lynch

