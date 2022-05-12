Chevrolet Equinox 2022 will be sold in Premier and RS versions

Both versions of the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox are equipped with the 172 hp 1.5 Turbo engine and AWD all-wheel drive

Promised for 2021, the Chevrolet Equinox 2022 finally makes its debut in the Brazilian market. The SUV made in Mexico arrives in two trim versions, always equipped with the 1.5 Turbo engine. Prices will only be revealed in June when the car will arrive at the brand’s dealerships.

At the front, the Equinox 2022 Premier received new headlights with LED projectors and chrome details, the grille is threaded with chrome details. In the sporty RS version, the external finishes are now in dark tones and the main grille is shaped like a beehive. The RS headlights are LED.

On the side, new 19-inch wheels are two-tone diamond on the Premier version and graphite on the RS. At the rear, the taillights received new lenses and a new LED signature. Whether it’s Premier or RS, the panoramic sunroof is standard.

The Equinox 2022 is 4,652 meters long, has a wheelbase of 2,725 meters, a width of 2.10 meters and a height of 1.84 meters. The trunk holds 468 liters, reaching 1,627 liters with the seats folded down.

Motor

The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox will only have the 1.5 Turbo petrol engine. The power is 172 hp and the torque is 27.8 kgfm. The engine is linked to a six-speed automatic transmission. The traction is all-round AWD.

Consumption

The Equinox 2022 according to data measured by Inmetro has an average of 11.5 km/l on the road and 9.3 km/l in the city.

serial items

Check out the main series items of the Equinox 2022:

Electric opening and closing of the trunk lid with internal activation, by the key or by a motion sensor indicated by a luminous logo

Downhill speed control

Driver’s seat with electric adjustment of height, seat distance, inclination and backrest lumbar

Driver’s seat with 2 position memories

Two-zone air conditioning with electronic temperature control, recirculation system and ventilation ducts for the rear seat

High definition reversing camera with guidelines

Front and rear parking sensors

Semi-autonomous parking system for parallel and perpendicular parking spaces

Electric, heated exterior mirrors with turn indicator and electric folding

Opening the doors through the proximity sensor on the key

MyLink Multimedia with 8″ LCD Touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with Wireless Projection, Wi-Fi, Spotify and Alexa

myChevrolet app

OnStar advanced telematics system

Keyless start or remote control

Rain sensor with automatic intensity adjustment

External noise reduction system

External noise reduction system Panoramic electric sunroof

Bose premium sound system with 7 speakers

Lever in the trunk for folding the backrest of the rear seats

The SUV is also equipped with Park Assist that allows you to park without touching the steering wheel.

Multimedia

The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox comes equipped with the latest generation MyLink system with OnStar, native Wifi, native Alexa, Spotify, wireless projection, among other features. The hub is also integrated with Amazon’s Alexa. In the future, the user will be able to use other functions such as opening and closing the windows. The Premier version’s audio system consists of six speakers. The RS version is the Bose with five speakers and two tweeters.

Safety

On the security side, the Chevrolet Equinox 2022 comes equipped with six airbags, Forward Collision Alert, Forward Pedestrian Detection Alert with Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System and Distance Alert for the car in front. The list also includes reversing camera, rear movement alert, blind spot alert with proximity sensor and alert for forgetting people or objects in the rear seat.

Colors

The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox Premier is offered in Global Black, Summit White, Switchblade Silver and Drake Gray colors. The RS has the same options as the Premier and also has the exclusive Ruby Red.

pampering

For first-time buyers of the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox, the brand will offer 12 months of OnStar subscriptions, 12 months of native Wi-Fi subscriptions (20GB/month package) and 14 Veloe subscriptions.

Photo | Chevrolet/Disclosure Photo | Chevrolet/Disclosure Photo | Chevrolet/Disclosure Photo | Chevrolet/Disclosure Photo | Chevrolet/Disclosure Photo | Chevrolet/Disclosure Photo | Chevrolet/Disclosure Photo | Chevrolet/Disclosure Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction Photo | Chevrolet / Reproduction

Follow our social media for much more information