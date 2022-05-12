Chevrolet Equinox 2023 changes look and content

GM announced the arrival of the Chevrolet Equinox 2023, a medium SUV imported from Mexico, which arrives with an updated look, as well as changes in content and connectivity. Prices have not yet been announced.

Offered in Premier AWD and RS versions, the 2023 Equinox features a new front-end layout with full LED headlights trimmed with a chrome finish, as well as a revised chrome or darkened grille.

The bumper has also changed and now has a new chrome or gloss black finish, as well as new fog lights.

On the sides, new 19-inch alloy wheels, exclusive to each version, while the rear received an update to the bumper and LED taillights.

Inside, the Equinox 2023 brings changes to the console, as well as MyLink multimedia with additional features such as wireless projection for Android Auto and Apple Car Play, native Wi-Fi, Spotify and Alexa, in addition to the well-known OnStar system.

The on-board computer received new graphics, while the premium upholstery seats were updated.

In the Premier AWD version, the Chevrolet Equinox 2023 also comes with a free year of vehicular Wi-Fi (limited to 20 GB monthly) and the most comprehensive OnStar plan plus the Sem Parar tag with 12 free monthly subscriptions.

In both versions, the Equinox 2023 features Forward Collision Alert with Pedestrian Detection and Autonomous Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Alert with Sudden Approach Sensor.

It also adds rear drive alert, driver’s seat safety vibrating alert, and forgotten people or objects in the rear seat alert.

The Equinox RS comes in a black and red finish, with a sportier look. The SUV in this version has a black roof, as well as darkened seats, steering wheel, gear lever and panels.

In the Equinox Premier 2023, the content is more generous with Bose sound, power seats with two memories, decorative appliqués on the dashboard and LED front doors and remote start with interior pre-conditioning.

There is also automatic parking and electric opening of the trunk lid with motion sensor, which now has an indicator light.

The Equinox 2023 maintains the Ecotec 1.5 Turbo engine with 172 horsepower and 27.8 kgfm, with a six-speed automatic transmission. In the RS version, it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds with front-wheel drive.

The average consumption is 9.3 km/l in the city and 11.5 km/l on the highway. Next week we will bring you more details, prices and impressions while driving.

Chevrolet Equinox 2023 – Photo Gallery