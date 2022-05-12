Comedian Steve Harvey Says He Lost Respect For Will Smith After Slap

Almost two months have passed, but Will Smith’s slap at Chris Rock continues to be a hot topic in Hollywood, and now it’s Steve Harvey’s turn to show displeasure with the actor’s attitude.

The comedian’s statement was made during a lecture at Georgia State University, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. There, talking about Will Smith, Steve Harvey said he “lost a lot of respect for him.”

“I am a Christian, but I am very undeveloped. I don’t have high level Christianity. On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m a Type 2. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on. You slap TD Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. Will you slap me? If you sit down, Jada [Pinkett Smith] would have to get out of the way. That’s the kind of Christian I am.” The TD Jakes quoted by the comedian is a famous bishop of a church in Dallas, Texas.

Case in point happened during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, when actor Will Smith got up from the audience and headed to the stage, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face in front of the movie world. Rock had just made a joke with Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Since then, several Hollywood personalities have already given their opinions on the matter, from people unrelated to the case, such as Zoë Kravitz and Jim Carrey, to those closest to them, such as Jada Pinkett Smith, the mother of Chris Rock, the director of ” Bad Boys” and Will Smith himself, in statements and apologies.

Will Smith ended up voluntarily withdrawing from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, before being banned from any Academy event for a period of 10 years.

