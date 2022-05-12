Consortium in the health area opens 57 temporary vacancies with salaries of up to R$ 10 thousand; see public notice – The Gift

The Consortium of Health of the Municipalities of the West of Paraná (Consamu) is with open enrollment for a Simplified Selection Process (PSS) for the temporary hiring of 57 employees, plus formation of reserve register.

The contractors will work in the municipalities of Cascavel, Guaíra, Marechal Cândido Rondon, Palotina, São José das Palmeiras and Toledo. Salaries can reach R$ 10,880.29, depending on the position.

CHECK THE NOTICE

Applications can be made at Consamu’s headquarters, at Rua Uruguai, 283 – Bairro Alto Alegre, in Cascavel. The deadline ends on May 19. See more details below.