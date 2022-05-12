Copel (CPLE6) has a net income of R$670 million in the first quarter, down 11.8% in the year

Copel (CPLE6) net profit of R$670 million in the first quarter of this year, 11.8% lower than the R$759.2 million recorded in the same period last year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia recorded a drop in profit even with its operating revenue growing 12.1% to R$5.5 billion on the same basis.

The increase in revenue, according to the company itself, in a document published on the night of this Wednesday (11), was mainly due to the 21.9% increase in energy supply revenue – with the help of the 11.32% increase in revenue. % of tariffs – and by the 12.3% growth in revenue from the availability of the electricity grid. The company also saw the volume of energy for free consumers grow 48.5%, to 2,922 Gwh.

On the other hand, however, Copel saw its operating costs and expenses go from R$ 4.02 billion to R$ 4.5 billion. The company highlights the higher expenses with the purchase of energy for resale, up 15% to R$253.2 million, the 38.3% growth in charges for using the electricity grid, reaching R$214.7 million , and the jump in expenses with natural gas, from R$95 million to R$187.4 million.

Spending on personnel, material, outsourced services and others (PMSO) was R$629.6 million, down 5.8% year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of Copel was R$ 1.4 billion, up 12.2% on an annual basis. The Ebitda margin stood at 26.7%, decreasing 0.8% on an annual basis.

Copel’s financial result also subtracted BRL 213.2 million from its net income, compared to BRL 19.1 million recorded in the balance sheet for the first quarter of 2021 – according to the company, there was a 64.6% increase in financial expenses, driven by higher interest rates, and also an increase in the number of loans and financing, which reached R$ 11.8 billion.

Income tax and social contribution deducted R$ 287.4 million and depreciation and amortization, R$ 320.3 million.

Copel ends March with an adjusted net debt of R$ 7.5 billion.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related