Corinthians beats Portuguesa, removes zebra and advances in the Copa do Brasil

Even without most of its holders, Corinthians did what was expected of them and advanced without any surprises to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil final. Tonight (11), Timão faced Portuguesa-RJ and, with great superiority, won by 2 to 0, with goals from Júnior Moraes and Giuliano, ruling out any possibility of an underdog at Neo Química Arena.

The panorama of the match was the attack of Corinthians against the defensive system of Portuguesa, a team that disputes the D Series of the Brazilian Championship. Lined up with three defenders, Timão needed just seven minutes to open the scoring with Júnior Moraes. From then on, he only controlled the game to confirm the classification.

On top of that, the Parque São Jorge club maintained its reputation of never having been eliminated from the Copa do Brasil against a lesser opponent in national football and also guaranteed a check for R$ 3 million paid by the CBF to each of the 16 classified for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Timão’s opponent in the playoffs will be defined by drawing lots.

The best: Julian

He scored a goal and provided an assist. I gave dynamics to the midfield and was responsible for the rhythm of the match, activating the wingers and also the references of the attack with ease.

The worst: Cafu

He ended up missing on the field because of his team’s defensive posture. Because of this, he played much more without the ball than with it and was substituted in the second half.

Vítor Pereira takes everyone by surprise

When the Corinthians lineup was announced, an hour before the game, the name of Lucas Piton was listed as a right-back. However, coach Vítor Pereira surprised everyone and set up the team with three defenders (Robson Bambu, João Victor and Fábio Santos) and sent Lucas Piton to the left wing. On the right, Mosquito and Adson took turns on the edge in an offensive formation by Alvinegro.

Disenchants Junior Moraes

Coming from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, after fleeing the war in the eastern European country, striker Júnior Moraes finally scored his first goal for Corinthians in his 8th match for the Parque São Jorge club. The shirt 18 took advantage of an acrobatic pass from Giuliano, dominated the ball face to face with goalkeeper Paulo Henrique and moved it to put Timão in front with just seven minutes left.

Corinthian superiority

Even with an alternative formation and with most of its holders spared, Corinthians had no difficulty in taking care of the match in the first half. With Adson, Júnior Moraes and Giuliano inspired, Timão played in the attacking field, pressured the opponent and suffered only one shot on goal, from outside the area and without danger to goalkeeper Cássio.

Corinthians expands with Giuliano

It didn’t take long for Corinthians to expand even in the first half, such is the technical disparity between the two teams. In a play on the right side and a beautiful pass from Adson to Gustavo Mosquito, the shirt 19 of Timão invaded the area and crossed low for Giuliano to just push the ball to the back of the net and practically seal the classification of the Paulistas to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Brazil.

Cassio gives way to Ivan

Captain of Corinthians, goalkeeper Cássio was little triggered by Portuguesa’s offensive system, but had to leave the field in the first half. Shortly after Timão’s second goal, shirt 12 called the medical department, claimed muscle pain and was promptly replaced by Ivan — who played at Neo Química Arena for the first time since signing with the Parque São Jorge club.

Corinthians slows down and the game gets lukewarm in the 2nd half

With the victory and the spot on the way, Corinthians slowed down in the second half and made the game lukewarm and, consequently, without great bids for both sides. Alvinegro kept control of ball possession, but found a closed Portuguesa and chose to manage the match instead of forcing plays in the attack.

Faithful by weight in Itaquera

In the rain and facing a temperature of 17ºC in the east side of São Paulo, more than 36 thousand fans watched the match at the Neo Química Arena. Corinthians raised almost R$2 million from ticket sales and still kept its average audience high in the 2022 season.

next games

Corinthians returns to the field next Saturday (14) to face Internacional, in Beira-Rio, for the 6th round of the Brazilian Championship. Portuguesa now turns its attention to the Série D of the Brasileirão. On Sunday, the Cariocas will measure forces with Nova Iguaçu, in a match valid for the 5th round of Group 7.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 2 x 0 PORTUGUESA-RJ

Date: May 11, 2022, Wednesday

Schedule: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Competition: Copa do Brasil (3rd round)

Local: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lúcio Gil (SC) and Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS)

Yellow cards: Júnior Moraes and Cantillo (Corinthians); Marcao (Portuguese-RJ)

goals: Júnior Moraes, at seven minutes, and Giuliano, at 31 minutes of the 1st half.

CORINTHIANS: Cassio (Ivan); Robson Bambu, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gustavo Mosquito (Gustavo Mantuan), Roni, Maycon (Cantillo), Guiliano, Adson (Wesley) and Lucas Piton; Junior Moraes (Giovane). Coach: Vitor Pereira

PORTUGUESE-RJ: Paulo Henrique; Joazi, Marcão, Amaro and Itambé; Sidney, Jhonnatan (Netinho), Pernão (Claudinho) and Cafú (Patrick); Kayron (Kauan) and Pimenta (Maikinho). Technician: Felipe Surian