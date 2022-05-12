Corinthians reaches the 20th game at Neo Química Arena after public return and impressive numbers

Corinthians achieved another important victory on Wednesday night, beating Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, for the Copa do Brasil. The match took place at Neo Química Arena and marked the stadium’s 20th game since the return of the public.

During the approximately 19 months that football was played without an audience in Brazil due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Corinthians found it very difficult to achieve good performances at Casa do Povo. Strong with the presence of Fel, the team did not assert the command of the field without the support of the crowd. Since the Corinthians’ return to the stands, however, that has changed.

The 20 games played since then point to 16 victories, three draws and only one defeat. The setback, by the way, was in the classic against Santos, for Paulista, which culminated in the dismissal of Sylvinho – see detailed numbers below.

In addition to the results, the number of goals also draws attention. There are 35 goals scored over the 20 games and only eight suffered. The goals against, by the way, are evenly divided: there were four in 2021 (against Bahia, Cuiabá twice and Grêmio) and another four in 2022 (Santos twice, Mirassol and Guarani).

Finally, the numbers of fans and income also draws attention. The period recorded 648,434 fans as a paying audience and also guaranteed the club a total income of R$40,501,053.50.

Check out Timão’s games at Neo Química Arena after the public return

Games played: 20

Goals scored: 35

Goals conceded: 8

Total paying audience: 648,434

Average paying audience: 32,421

total income: BRL 40,501,053.50

Average income: BRL 2,025,052.67

05/11/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Portuguesa-RJ – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 1,901,553.00 – Audience: 35,081

05/01/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,510,888.10 – Audience: 36,742

04/26/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,611,628.25 – Audience: 44,313

04/16/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 0 Avai – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,058,127.30 – Audience: 30,335

04/13/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Deportivo Cali – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,069,768.25 – Audience: 37,708

03/24/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Guarani – Paulista – Income: BRL 2,296,941.00 – Audience: 38,055

03/12/2022 – Corinthians 5 x 0 Ponte Preta – Paulista – Income: BRL 2,384,518.00 – Audience: 39,488

02/27/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,894,093.00 – Audience: 30,423

02/16/2022 – Corinthians 3 x 0 São Bernardo FC – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,048,278.00 – Audience: 20,980

02/10/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Mirassol – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,162,611.50 – Audience: 22,224

02/02/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 2 Santos – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,675,894.00 – Audience: 27,883

01/25/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Ferroviária – Paulista – Income: BRL 1,307,561.00 – Audience: 23,903

12/05/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Grêmio – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,517,739.00 – Audience: 43,980

11/28/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Athletico-PR – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,017,119.00 – Audience: 37,309

11/21/2021 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,566,138.80 – Audience: 43,381

11/13/2021 – Corinthians 3 x 2 Cuiabá – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,175,794.20 – Audience: 38,474

11/06/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 1,909,460.60 – Audience: 36,059

11/01/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Chapecoense – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 2,267,484.60 – Audience: 39,734

10/13/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 604,926.00 – Audience: 11,892

10/05/2021 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 520,529.90 – Audience: 10,470

