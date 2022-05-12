Corinthians wins Portuguesa-RJ and qualifies for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

This Wednesday, Corinthians beat Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, 2-0, in a duel held at Neo Química Arena. With the victory, Timão qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Júnior Moraes and Giuliano scored the goals of the alvinegro club.

Needing to win to pass the stage, the team from Parque São Jorge put too much pressure on the opponent and suffered little in the defense. In the first stage, Timão pressed and scored two goals. In the second half, the pace of the match slowed, without so many clear chances for both teams, but Corinthians kept the positive result on the scoreboard.

Write it down – The opponent of the next phase of the national competition will be defined by drawing, which has no date set yet. The round of 16 clashes are scheduled to take place between June 22 and July 14.

Next challenge – The next game of the team coached by Vítor Pereira will be this Saturday, at 19h, against Internacional, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul. The duel is valid for the sixth round of the Brazilian Championship.

Escalation

Vítor Pereira kept the rotation between the athletes for this Wednesday’s match. Timão entered the field with a mixed team, with players who were not in the starting lineup in matches in the Brasileirão and Libertadores. Corinthians started the game with Cássio, Lucas Piton, Robson Bambu, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Maycon, Roni and Giuliano; Gustavo Silva, Adson and Junior Moraes.

The game

First time

Corinthians started the game by pressing the opponent’s marking in the attack field. In the first few minutes, it was possible to notice a tactical variation in the alvinegra team, which was with Gustavo Silva on the right wing and a line of three defenders with Fábio Santos. The strategy worked, the Parque São Jorge club kept possession of the ball for longer in the first minutes and suffered little in the defense.

Timão’s first clear goal chance came in the seventh minute. After kicking in from the side, Giuliano tried a frustrated bicycle inside the area, the ball did not go with force to the goal, but it left for Júnior Moraes, who kicked off the goalkeeper and opened the scoring at Neo Química Arena.

Timão continued to pressure Portuguesa in the attack. At 12 minutes, Lucas Piton received on the left, dribbled the marker, took it to the baseline, crossed hard, the ball deflected the opposing defender and passed the right post. Three minutes later, Gustavo Silva received on the right wing, carried it to the area, kicked low and the ball again passed very close.

The white-and-white club dominated the match and the defensive system was not being demanded much. Portuguesa’s first chance was only in the 20th minute. Pimenta received, took a risk from outside the area and the ball passed far from the goal defended by Cássio.

The game had extensive possession of the ball by Corinthians, who were trying to create, but bumped into the opponent’s marking. At 32 minutes, Corinthians’ insistence paid off. Adson triggered Gustavo Silva on the right, the forward (or rather, wing) crossed low and Giuliano completed in the small area to score the second goal of Timão.

The first Corinthians substitution in the match was in the 37th minute. Cassio felt pain in his left thigh and asked to be replaced. Ivan was chosen by Vítor Pereira to replace shirt 12.

The Parque São Jorge club continued to press at the Neo Química Arena. At 39 minutes, Adson received in the area, dribbled the marker, entered the small area, kicked hard and forced goalkeeper Paulo Henrique to make a good save and avoid the third goal of Corinthians. With no more opportunities, the first stage ended 2-0 for Timão.

Second time

Corinthians returned to the second half with two changes: Cantillo and Giovane replaced Maycon and Júnior Moraes. Timão started the second stage as the first one ended, with more ball possession and pressing the mark in the attack field.

The Corinthians team suffered little in the defense field. In the first minutes of the second stage, the team led by Vítor Pereira exchanged many passes at the entrance of the area, but could not create clear chances to expand the marker.

The first clear chance of the second half came in the 10th minute. After an error in the opponent’s marking, the ball fell to Roni who kicked hard from the edge of the area, but the ball passed to the right of the goal.

Vítor Pereira made another change in the 20th minute. Gustavo Mantuan came on for Gustavo Silva. Corinthians followed with superiority in possession of the ball, but with few concrete chances.

With a younger attack, Timão bet on the flanks on the wings. In the 27th minute, Cantillo launched Gustavo Mantuan, who passed to Giovane inside the area, but Portuguesa’s defense managed to neutralize the attack.

Corinthians tried to create goalscoring opportunities, however, the team sinned on the last pass and could not translate the superiority in ball possession into clear scoring chances. On the other hand, the alvinegra defense also did not suffer during the second stage.

With five minutes left to the end of regulation time, Corinthians made its last substitution in the match. Wesley took Adson’s place. The youngster had a chance to score in the 47th minute, but the opposing goalkeeper saved it. With no more emotions until the end, the match ended 2-0 for Timão.

