COVID: explosion of cases in Uberaba doubles the number of hospitalized patients
After an explosion of new cases of COVID-19 in Uberaba, in the Tringulo Mineiro region, in these first ten days of May, the number of admissions to hospitals in the city practically doubled.
According to the latest epidemiological bulletin in Uberaba, released on Wednesday night (5/11), the city, which had been registering around 30 new cases of the disease a day at the beginning of this month, recorded, in the last 24 hours, 407 new infected. In yesterday’s bulletin (10/5) 331 positive cases were recorded.
In addition, the number of hospitalizations of patients with COVID in hospitals in the city rose from eight at the beginning of May to 15 at this time.
However, the new reality of the pandemic in Uberaba does not reflect an increase in the number of deaths. In April, there were three deaths and, between May 1st and today, one death.
According to the city’s current Vaccinometer, updated this Tuesday (5/10), as well as throughout the past month, the city’s challenge continues to be trying to convince around 50% of people over 18 years of age, who are in delay with the third dose of vaccine.
Uberaba, which has about 340,000 people, applied a total of 713,550 doses of vaccine against COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 84,508 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the city, of which 81,257 people have recovered and 1,533 have died.