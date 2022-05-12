COVID: explosion of cases in Uberaba doubles the number of hospitalized patients

The admissions of patients with COVID in hospitals in Uberaba jumped from seven, at the beginning of the month, to 15, at this moment. (photo: Uberaba City Hall/Disclosure) After an explosion of new cases of COVID-19 in Uberaba, in the Tringulo Mineiro region, in these first ten days of May, the number of admissions to hospitals in the city practically doubled.

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin in Uberaba, released on Wednesday night (5/11), the city, which had been registering around 30 new cases of the disease a day at the beginning of this month, recorded, in the last 24 hours, 407 new infected. In yesterday’s bulletin (10/5) 331 positive cases were recorded.

In this way, after these constant increases, the number of active cases of the disease in the city jumped from 633, at the beginning of May, to 1,718. The transmission rate increased from 0.67 to 1.62.

In addition, the number of hospitalizations of patients with COVID in hospitals in the city rose from eight at the beginning of May to 15 at this time.

Current epidemiological bulletin of Uberaba, released on the night of this Wednesday (11/5) (photo: Uberaba City Hall/Disclosure)

However, the new reality of the pandemic in Uberaba does not reflect an increase in the number of deaths. In April, there were three deaths and, between May 1st and today, one death.

According to the city’s current Vaccinometer, updated this Tuesday (5/10), as well as throughout the past month, the city’s challenge continues to be trying to convince around 50% of people over 18 years of age, who are in delay with the third dose of vaccine.

Current Vacinmetro de Uberaba, updated this Tuesday (10/5) (photo: Uberaba City Hall/Disclosure)

Uberaba, which has about 340,000 people, applied a total of 713,550 doses of vaccine against COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 84,508 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the city, of which 81,257 people have recovered and 1,533 have died.