Dad, Mom, Aunt: A trip that unites several generations of the family gains strength – 05/11/2022

For nearly two years, the pandemic has separated many families and friends. Celebrations of birthdays, golden anniversaries and weddings were postponed. Travel, too. Now that the covid seems to give a truce and the borders are open, everyone wants to meet and celebrate – preferably, in some destination in Brazil or abroad.

According to 78% of consultants from Virtuoso, a worldwide network of agencies specializing in luxury tourism, there has been an increase in demand for trips bringing together large groups of several generations. And 95% of them think this trend will continue at least until the end of 2022.

“There is a growing demand for multigenerational family vacations”, says Daniela Pescio, Sales Director for Four Seasons in Brazil, in an interview with Nossa. “Families feel more of a need to come together and explore the world together.”

Party with Mickey

That’s why the network has created two new packages for families who want to reconnect at Walt Disney World, which celebrates its 50th anniversary. They are not made for every pocket, but reflect the trend.

Family Gathering at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Image: Disclosure

The Royal Splendor package at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, with five nights, can accommodate up to 50 people, enclosing the entire 16th floor of the hotel and including the Presidential Suite and the Royal Suite, from where you can watch the Magic Kingdom fireworks.

Among the exclusive experiences for those who hire him are a private party with Mickey Mouse, an exclusive brunch on the rooftop overlooking Cinderella Castle, spa treatments, a movie session in the pool and game night in closed facilities for the family. , personalized menus and VIP tour inside the parks. All this, of course, has a price: US$ 500 thousand (about R$ 2.5 million).

Families at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Image: Disclosure

The Grand Getaway, on the other hand, costs US$ 50,000 (R$ 257,000) for four nights, for groups of up to six people, accommodated in the Grand Suite, which has three bedrooms. The package includes one of the Royal Splendor experiences.

family size luxury

No wonder, many of the luxury hotel chains are investing in private and large accommodations, with attractions for all members of the family. Rocco Forte opened its first villas in 2021 at the Verdura Resort in Sicily. Each has three to four bedrooms overlooking the Mediterranean, plus access to the golf course and kids’ club.

Travel offers attractions for the little ones and accessibility for everyone Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ultima, in its facilities in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, offers two chalets that accommodate up to 38 people and have a dormitory-style room for children, cinema, swimming pool, arcade, cigar lounge, billiards room, spa with various treatments and lake.

Four Seasons itself also offers its “Private Retreats”, which are luxurious villas with a butler, personalized menu and exclusive experiences, within the properties of the hotels. In all, there are 28 destinations. In Seychelles, for example, one of the residences has seven bedrooms, accommodating up to 14 guests.

Four Seasons Private Retreats Seychelles Image: Disclosure

Village offers attractions and houses up to 14 people Image: Disclosure

Also in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives are an equally favorite with couples. Even so, there is an increase in demand for accommodation for multigenerational families.

“Many families live and work in different cities or countries, so we see many parents and grandparents wanting to bring everyone together in one place to create memories and experiences together,” says Paul Counihan, director of sales and marketing at Anantara Kihavah.

For example, we hosted large groups where grandparents met their grandchildren at the hotel, which is really magical. Because of covid, many family moments and celebrations were lost.”

Anantara Kihavah, in the Maldives even has an art class for little ones Image: Disclosure

Brazilians are taking advantage. In January 2021, they became the resort’s second largest home market.

“We’ve had increases in guests from Brazil, both in multigenerational reservations and in couples, honeymoons and groups of friends”, points out Counahan, noting that the property offers attractions for all ages, from stargazing to underwater restaurants, for cooking and marine biology classes, a private sunset cruise and several restaurants.

For grandma – and grandson

This is an important element to note when thinking about a destination and accommodations for a multigenerational trip: that there is accessibility, comfort and activities for people of different ages.

The Hilton Lago Como, in Italy, offers boat trips to Comacina Island, by bike — with a guide to point to Villa Balbianello, where Star Wars and 007 movies were filmed, and picnic — by Vespa and on foot, as well as windsurfing and access to nearby golf courses and tennis courts.

Tierra Patagonia Image: Disclosure

Here in South America, Rede Tierra hotels — Atacama, Patagonia and Chiloé — work on an all-inclusive system and have light walks and tours made by van, good for the little ones and the big ones. But there are also activities such as horseback riding and kayaking, varying between properties. The buildings are one-story, which helps a lot in locomotion.

At Tierra Patagonia, it is possible to book several interconnected apartments.

Hotel-Farm Mazzaropi, in Taubaté (SP) Image: Disclosure

But you don’t even have to leave the country to miss living with parents, children, uncles and cousins ​​in a different destination and with the comforts of a hotel. The Hotel-Fazenda Mazzaropi, in Taubaté (SP), puts the grandchildren to play with the help of the monitors and the grandparents to take craft classes or play bocce, while the parents enjoy sand volleyball.

The apartments accommodate four to five people, and the suites, up to four.