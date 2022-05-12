Diniz praises Wellington with André and says that myths are falling in Fluminense: “It worked well” | fluminense

Fluminense didn’t give zebra a chance and won again against Vila Nova-GO on Wednesday night, 2-0 at Serra Dourada (see the best moments in the video above), and qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Undefeated after three games in charge of the Tricolor, Fernando Diniz explained the lineup and praised the duo Wellington and André in the midfield, the target of criticism from the fans. The coach believes that the team’s “myths” are falling apart:

– Based on the model I adopt, these myths and taboos that people talk about… The first thing I got here was that I couldn’t play together Cano and Fred. Another is that Goose and Nathan couldn’t. And there’s also this one from André and Wellington. Everyone can play. My proposal today in the lineup was to put the players who lived the best moment. André had a great game against Junior Barranquilla, and Wellington had a great game against Palmeiras. André had to go back, and Wellington didn’t deserve to leave. So my criterion was this, and I think it worked well.

– Sometimes in football we try to find easy solutions to complex problems. So if the team eventually doesn’t play well, it’s because André and Wellington are playing together. There’s none of that, so much so that in my opinion he played much better than the first half in my opinion. André increased his production a lot, he gave a sugary ball for one of the chances we had, which Cano missed, and played very well together with Wellington, who also played well. When the team usually falls, they are problems that for the fan are difficult to see, they are more complex things than they appear to be. The team was, in general, after they scored, very far away from one player to the other, not in tune to increase the marking, which was our initial plan.

1 of 3 Fernando Diniz during Vila Nova x Fluminense — Photo: Heber Gomes / AGIF Fernando Diniz during Vila Nova x Fluminense — Photo: Heber Gomes / AGIF

Diniz celebrated the classification for the round of 16 and shared the merits with Abel Braga, the coach who led the team in the first game at Maracanã, when Fluminense won 3-2 and took the advantage of playing for the draw at Serra Dourada:

– Of course I share with Abel, not only the classification, but also the work being done. Abel did a lot for this team, for the history of Fluminense and for football, and he still does, even when he decides to continue. So I am very happy to share this classification with Abel and this group of players that he knew how to manage so well, so much so that he is loved by the players and the people at the club.

See other excerpts from the press conference:

1st time difficulties

– We got off to a good start, after we scored the goal was not to have lowered the scoring block. We lowered, the field was very heavy, the players took time to adapt, and the intensity of the game of our players also lowered. This made Vila Nova grow and put more pressure on us than it should have in the first half.

– I liked all the holders, it is a very qualified team, very balanced. We also have Fred, who is a great player, one of the greatest idols in the history of Fluminense, he has a technical, elaborate game, and is always helping us. As for Cano, during my time at Vasco I think I managed to convince him that he could be a more complete player, as he actually became. I believe that even the time we had at Vasco made his life at Fluminense easier, and when I arrived here this continued. A player who is very finely tuned to me, has contributed a lot in the defensive aspect, in mobility, and this, in my opinion, due to the model I adopt, and keep it up, he is in tune, this helps in my opinion, in the model I adopt, to do more goals. That’s what happened at Vasco and what has happened here. And a player who scores, we always have to have a special affection, because it’s hard to find a player who puts the ball in.

Results x little training time

– We don’t have time, but we create time. We’ve been working constantly since I got here. I am a coach who, in the regenerative days, when the players are still recovering from the games, we always work video, field, respecting the loads that the players support. And we are always increasing the team, putting a little more of the tactical concepts. I congratulate the players immensely, who have contributed a lot so that the adaptation is fast, and it is fast. The main rescue is something that the team already had and demonstrated in Carioca, against Flamengo, which is the very strong spirit of competitiveness. By rescuing this, other things get easier.

Charges at the edge of the field

– We have to try to run at our maximum frequency all the time, this makes the team easier. You will train, and soon you will do it automatically. We have to try to be intense from the beginning to the end of the game, regardless of how much the result is, the opponent, whether they are playing at home or away.

