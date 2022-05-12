Education Minister denies conversations with pastors and says complaints will be investigated

05/11/2022 – 18:14

The Minister of Education, Victor Godoy, said this Wednesday (11), in a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies, that he had no conversations with evangelical pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos during the period in which he held the executive secretary of the Ministry ( 2020-2022). He was appointed to his current position last month by President Jair Bolsonaro, after former minister Milton Ribeiro resigned.

The two pastors were accused in press reports of participating in an influence peddling scheme at the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), which would involve collecting bribes from mayors to facilitate access to the agency’s resources. The FNDE is an autarchy of the ministry that finances programs in the educational area.

Billy Boss/House of Representatives Victor Godoy: “I did not participate in the agenda of these pastors”

“The only times I participated in events with the presence of the pastors mentioned in the reports was at the invitation of the minister [Milton Ribeiro], to compose the opening table”, said Godoy. “I did not participate in the agenda of these pastors”, added the current minister, after a question from deputy Kim Kataguiri (União-SP).

Godoy admitted, however, that he signed the act appointing Arilton Moura to assume a role in Ribeiro’s cabinet, at his request. Later, the name was vetoed by the Civil House. Despite this, the current minister defended his predecessor. “He never requested or forced me to perform any act in violation of the law,” he said.

Godoy promised to collaborate with the investigations so that the suspicions are clarified. “During my tenure, I will not be lenient with any wrongdoing,” he said.

robotics kits

Victor Godoy was heard for almost seven hours by three committees of the House (Education; Financial Inspection and Control; and Work, Administration and Public Service). He was invited to talk about the portfolio’s projects for 2022 and allegations of corruption in the FNDE published in the press. One of these cases involves the alleged overpricing in the purchase of robotics kits for schools without infrastructure in the municipalities of Alagoas and Pernambuco.

The minister stated that the purchase of kits is the responsibility of the states and municipalities, and that the FNDE is only responsible for making the resources available. “There is no choice of company by the ministry, there is no indication of any type of supplier”, he declared. Currently, the purchase of new kits is suspended by decision of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU), which investigates the case from the representation of Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE).

Godoy also denied overpricing in the purchase of 3,850 buses for schools. He stated that the FNDE decided to use the minimum price quoted per vehicle on the trading floor even before the first report on the case was published, a decision validated by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU).

Billy Boss/House of Representatives Marcelo Calero wants CPI to investigate allegations of corruption in the MEC

The complaint is also being investigated by the TCU, which temporarily suspended the approval of the bidding process. The process of acquiring the buses was the subject of a representation by deputies Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) and Felipe Rigoni (União-ES), and by Senator Alessandro Vieira.

Regarding the portfolio’s proposals for this year, the minister informed that the priority is to face the effects of the pandemic, focusing on the recovery of learning and combating school dropout.

government plan

The minister’s exposition was criticized by several parliamentarians. Deputy Marcelo Calero (PSD-RJ) said he was not convinced by the explanations. “The clarifications were not enough. It’s past time to talk about a CPI. We need to understand who is right,” she commented.

Deputy Glauber Braga (Psol-RJ), one of those who proposed the hearing, criticized the government for the allegations of corruption and for the drop in the education budget, which compromises the fulfillment of the goal of the National Education Plan (PNE) to allocate 10% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the area. “The PNE was thrown in the trash can”, she criticized.

Another deputy who proposed the debate, Vanderlei Macris (PSDB-SP), said that the government has no educational project and this is reinforced by the fact that Godoy is the fifth minister in the field in the Bolsonaro government in just over three years. “I haven’t seen any competent, serious educational policy over the years,” Macris pointed out.

Will Shutter/House of Representatives Sóstenes Cavalcante: “Bolsonaro government does not throw corruption under the rug”

The criticism for the lack of a national project was also reinforced by opposition parliamentarians, such as Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP), Alice Portugal (PCdoB-BA), Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), Jorge Solla (PT-BA) and Professor Israel Batista (PSB-DF).

no proof

In contrast to the criticism, parliamentarians linked to the government denied the existence of corruption in the ministry. Deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ) said that there is still no proof of the allegations and that all the facts will be investigated and those responsible punished. “This government does not have the practice of previous governments of sweeping corruption under the rug,” he declared.

The same said the deputy Liziane Bayer (Republicans-RS). She also criticized deputies who defended the closure of schools during the pandemic for a longer time than other countries, harming students. “Many here have to admit they made a mistake advocating ‘stay at home’.” In turn, deputy Dr. Soraya Manato (PTB-ES) stated that high school in the Lula government “was a disaster”.

stopped works

Deputy Domingos Sávio (PL-MG) suggested adjustments to the ministry’s budget to complete works financed by the FNDE, such as building schools. “We need as soon as possible to supplement the [orçamento do] FNDE and not stop these works”, said Sávio. The matter was also addressed by other parliamentarians, such as Moses Rodrigues (União-CE) and Professor Dorinha Seabra Rezende (União-TO).

According to the Minister of Education, there are 1,072 works at a standstill (with a term of commitment with the current entity) and 2,574 unfinished (with a term of commitment expired).

Reporting – Janary Junior

Editing – Marcelo Oliveira