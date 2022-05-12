Elon Musk says he will reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter ban after judge rejects lawsuit

Update (05/10/2022) by LL

In a live conference with the Financial Times, billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday (10) that he will reverse the ban on Donald Trump’s Twitter account. The former president of the United States was banned after posting messages inciting people to question the results of the elections in the country and has since fought a legal battle against the social network. A California judge recently dismissed Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter for finding the social network’s move completely legal. But Musk, who bought the platform a few weeks ago, does not agree with several aspects of the network, including the ban of the Republican: I don’t think it was right to ban Donald Trump. I think it was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the county.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO justified the argument by adding that the former president of the United States was not “silent” after the account was deleted. According to Musk, Trump continued to have a voice among the public. Although he still cannot reverse Trump’s ban, as the Twitter purchase agreement has not yet been approved by the authorities, the businessman stressed that he will do so when he takes over the company for good. What is your opinion on Donald Trump’s ban on Twitter and the possible return of the Republican to the network through Musk? Tell in the comments!

Original text (05/08/2022) Judge rejects Donald Trump lawsuit over Twitter ban

Even before Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter, Donald Trump, former US president, was fighting a broad battle against the social network, feeling insulted by the banishment of his profile on the platform for having violated the rules of use, in large part. partly because of the sharing of fake news. That prompted the mogul to file a lawsuit against Twitter over the case, but a California judge believes the social network did the right thing by banning Trump and other accounts with similar behavior.

















A California judge has rejected Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter, saying the 2021 ban appears entirely legal. The order, published this week, gives Trump and a group of other banned users the chance to file an appeal by May 27. Though they have a chance to appeal, the order is highly critical of the lawsuit’s grievances – suggesting that any amendment will face an uphill battle. In particular, the order rejects Trump’s complaints that Twitter violated the First Amendment and rejects the complaint that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is unconstitutional.

You [termos de serviço] expressly state that Twitter may suspend or terminate an account at any time, for any reason or no reason. It also states that Twitter may remove or refuse to distribute any content. There is nothing cautious or misleading about these provisions.

We still don’t know if with the new management started by Musk, Twitter will go back on Trump’s ban, even more considering that the Tesla founder shares the former president’s vision in terms of “freedom of expression”, but at least for now , the ban is still valid and the law agrees with it. Do you think Trump will return to Twitter?