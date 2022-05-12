Experts point to alleged irregularity in Inter’s election; direction denies favoring | International

An expert survey carried out on the voting system that elected Alessandro Barcellos as president of Inter in 2020 points to indications that robots would have been used in the online election, according to a report published by the newspaper Correio do Povo this Wednesday. The current management reiterates that there was no favoritism to any slate in the process.

The last Colorado election, which took place at the end of 2020, had a record turnout – just over 29,000 members voted. In addition to renewing 50% of the Deliberative Council, Barcellos was elected president for the next three years with 16,522 votes, against 9,600 for José Aquino Flores de Camargo.

Along with 11 other club advisers, Camargo is one of the authors of a precautionary action filed on Tuesday with the attachment of the expert report, authorized by the Court, which took four months to complete.

1 of 1 Beira-Rio, Inter stadium — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli Beira-Rio, Inter stadium — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli

According to Correio do Povo, the document points out that “the analyzes carried out showed that several members managed to register more than one vote” and that “numerous occurrences of voting attempts at the same instant of time, fact that would be humanly impossible”.

The colorada board acted and released an official statement on Wednesday night. The main passage says: “the report makes clear the inexistence of any favor or intervention in favor of any slate, which confirms the result of the election”. Another part of the statement adds that the disclosure of the information “shows the clear intention to expose and defame Sport Club Internacional”.

Check out the note released by Inter

“On the afternoon of this Wednesday, the Colorado community learned from the press of an expert report in an action directed against Sport Club Internacional and the companies responsible for the voting system used in the election held in December 2020. The Club was required, only the provision of the digital list of associates who voted, which was attended to and whose integrity was attested by the expert.

The report makes it clear that there is no favoring or intervention in favor of any slate, which confirms the result of the election. Our technical and legal teams are analyzing the document for any technical notes that may be necessary.

Our 2020 election was the biggest in the history of a club in Brazilian football and we have full confidence in the smoothness of the process. Since the beginning of the action, the Club has remained available for clarification.