Extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS: those born in April can now redeem the amounts

THE Federal Savings Bank will release two extraordinary withdrawals from the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) this week. The first was deposited this Wednesday (11) for workers born in April.

The next payment will take place on Saturday (14) and will include workers born in May. It is important to note that the credit for withdrawal is up to BRL 1 thousandthe amount being deposited in the savings account of the box has.

It is worth mentioning that through the application, the worker can pay bills and slips, make transfers via PIX, recharge the cell phone and make online and in-person purchases. Workers will be able to withdraw the amounts until December 15.

However, it is important to note that the withdrawal is optional for the worker, and he can inform Caixa that he does not wish to have access to the money until November 10 through digital channels.

See the calendar:

Born in January – April 20th;

Born in February – April 30th;

Born in March – May 4th;

Born in April – May 11;

Born in May – May 14th;

Born in June – May 18;

Born in July – May 21;

Born in August – 25th of May;

Born in September – May 28;

Born in October – June 1st;

Born in November – June 8;

Born in December – June 15th.

How to request withdrawal?

It will not be necessary to request the withdrawal, because the money will be automatically made available in the worker’s account in the box has. But if the beneficiary does not have an account on the application, Caixa Econômica will open one on behalf of the worker.

On the other hand, in cases where the worker has incomplete data with the Guarantee Fund, it will be necessary to access the agency’s application to complete the information and request the release of resources. Here’s how to do it:

About the Guarantee Fund

THE FGTS it is a financial reserve for the worker, as guaranteed by the CLT. Each month, the company deposits 8% of the employee’s salary. The withdrawal of the money only happens in case of dismissal without just cause.

In case of dismissal with just cause or resignation by the employee, the money will remain in the fund, but cannot be moved. However, values ​​can also be released in emergency situations, as is currently the case.