Flamengo fans lose patience and ask for the termination of the holder’s contract against Altos: “Braz needs to act”

Flamengo is in fourteenth place in the Brazilian championship with five points. In the last five matches played in the competition, there were two draws, two defeats and one win, in fifteen points played in the Brazilian, only five were won. This Wednesday (11), the Rubro-Negra team won a spot for the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cupafter a 4-1 aggregate victory.

At 37, the midfielder Diego Ribas has been questioned by the fans for their performance on the field. Lack of speed and intensity medallion in the current season, which cannot maintain a good performance. In the social media, the fans showed their indignation with the athlete’s performance. “Diego Ribas has a beautiful history at Flamengo but unfortunately he is unable to play, his phase is over”.

Others red and black demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the changes made by the technician Paulo Souza. “Too disheartening this Flamengo… PS’s decisions are completely wrong, the two worst ones of the team in the 1st half stayed until the end of the game! You can’t expect anything from the team commanded by him! Diego Ribas is a former player in activity and Rodinei is inexplicable”.

In the stands, after the match, the fans spoke about the president Rodolfo Landim and Vice President of Football Marcos Braz. During the confrontation, it was possible to see posters used by the fans in the form of a protest, asking for the departure of executives from the Flamengo.