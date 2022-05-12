Google I/O 2022: Follow the conference with simultaneous translation!

Google performs this Tuesday (11) the 2022 edition of the Google I/O, company’s annual conference for employees, fans and especially developers who use or are simply fans of the brand’s creations.

The meeting will take place during May 11th and 12th and will have free virtual transmission through the event’s website — but the conference will also be in person for the first time in the last three years, with a reduced audience on Shoreline Amphitheater, in San Francisco. The opening lecture is from CEO Sundar Pichai and it’s always an opportunity for Google to showcase new products and services to the public.

Next, check out what to expect from the current edition.

Where to watch Google I/O 2022?

Google I/O 2022 keynote address is scheduled for at 2 pm (Brasilia time) on May 11, 2022. In the link above, you can follow the live broadcast with simultaneous translation in Brazilian Portuguese, held at TecMundo’s YouTube channel!

The live will also take place on the company’s YouTube channel in the original language; You can follow the broadcast in English below.

The second day is dedicated to technical sessions, more aimed at developers. You can check the schedule and register on the event website.

What to expect from Google I/O 2022?

There is little concrete information about what Google will present at the opening conference, but rumors and recent actions by the brand already give some clues of what to expect at the event.

Android 13

the operating system Android 13 it is already in public beta and should be one of the stars of the conference. Google should take advantage of the space to disclose new platform functions and detail already known features, such as the new clipboard, privacy news and improvements to the home screen interface.

Pixel Watch

the smart watch Pixel Watch It’s been speculated for some time now, but it looks like it could finally be unveiled in 2022. Recently leaked images confirm that the model has a rounded look and health sensors, but there are no details on the model’s technical specifications.

As part of Google itself, the smart watch should come with Wear OS 3 and features from Fitbit, which belongs to the giant.

Pixel 6a and Pixel Fold

The mid-range smartphone Google Pixel 6a it was only expected for the second semester, but the company can anticipate the revelation of the device for the I/O — the model has even received certifications in some markets. The mobile is a less powerful and more affordable version of the Pixel 6 line, including the processor tensioner6.2″ AMOLED display, up to 8GB RAM and 5G support.

On the other hand, the foldable smartphone Pixel Fold it is less and less a reality. There have been no rumors about the device for months and one of the latest speculations claimed that the project was cancelled.

Pixel Buds Pro

You Pixel Buds Pro would be more powerful versions of the Pixels Buds and direct competitors to the AirPods Pro, that is, a pair of high-end headphones with features like noise cancellation and spatial audio. Leak expert Jon Prosser is confident the model is close to being released and will have four color options (Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, Fog).

New Nest Hub

This is the product with the fewest details released so far and it may not even be true. According to the website 9to5Google, the company is ready to launch a new smart display of the Nest Hub line in 2022. The novelty of the device is that the screen on it would be “removable”, that is, it is possible to use it as a separate tablet. There are no details about the model, but the recent attention given by Android to tablets may indicate that the model is indeed on the way.

software and services

Finally, the conference should also have a series of updates and demonstrations of Google’s programs and platforms. Expect, for example, new service features such as Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Photos and the popular video conferencing platform Google Meet. In addition, the company can present new projects in Augmented Reality and security for the user.

Chrome OS, the notebook operating system, can also gain a few minutes under the spotlight. And there’s also always a surprise that goes under the radar of leaks, like experiments and prototypes — as was the case with the Project Starline hologram conversations shown in Google I/O 2021.