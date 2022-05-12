In 5 days, Doctor Strange 2 surpasses the total box office of Eternals and Black Widow

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already a commercial success. The Marvel movie has already passed the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office.

In all, they were around $200 million in the US and $300 million internationally, reports Deadline.

With that, the feature film with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen surpasses the total box office of Eternals, Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

This is the second-biggest opening for a Hollywood film during the pandemic (behind Spider-Man: No Coming Home), and the fourth-biggest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, behind Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Man-Man. Spider: No Return Home.

By way of comparison, Doctor Strange 2’s debut was just 17% lower than Spider-Man: No Coming Home and 126% higher than Batman and 160% higher than the original Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing in theaters.