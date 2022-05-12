In epic final, Inter Milan takes Juventus comeback, goes after and wins the Coppa Italia with Perisic’s brilliance in extra time

In Rome, Inter Milan took the lead, took a comeback from Juve in the 2nd half, but went for it and won 4-2, with two goals in extra time.

THE Inter Milan finally ended a long fast in Coppa Italia. And it was with emotion! This Wednesday (11), at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, in the Italian capital, the Nerazzurri returned to lift the competition cup after Derby D’Italia epic against Juventus in the decision. After opening the scoring and taking the rival’s turn, the team went for and won by 4 to 2, in overtime. The match was broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

The Milan team won the title again after a long 11 years, which lasted since the 2010/11 season, and reached its eighth achievement, just one behind the Pomegranatewith 9 titles.

This was Inter’s second title of the season, after winning the Italian Super Cupand the team is still fighting for a third cup: the Italian Championship.

Juventus, who were the current champions, are in the lead among the biggest winners of the Coppa Italia, with 14 conquests. On the other hand, for the first time in years, it will end a season without any titles.

The score was opened with just 6 minutes of ball rolling in Rome. On arrival from the left, brozovic played for barellawho carried the ball to the middle and, at the entrance of the penalty area, finished with primacy, scoring a great goal and making it 1 to 0.

THE juve only responded with more danger from the 23 minutes, after the ball was badly backed by Handanovic. The alvinegra team recovered the ball, Vlahovic received in the attack, entered the area and hit hard. Attentive, the Slovenian goalkeeper made a great save and saved Inter from taking the tie.

The Inter archer returned to work at 29 minutes, defending a dangerous header after a corner. In the next move, Juventus scared again, but Handanovic only made a point of view.

To the 40 minutes, Juventus had an important loss in the game. For physical reasons, the right-back Danilo needed to be replaced, leaving the field visibly upset, and the coach Massimiliano Allegri put the attacker Álvaro Morata and retreating square for the Brazilian position.

Inter takes ‘epic’ comeback, but seeks a draw and wins in extra time

If in the first half Inter Milan took the lead, 45 In the final minutes, Juventus took the lead and achieved an epic comeback.

And the equalizing goal came right after 5 minutes. Alex Sandro released a ‘wingless pigeon’ from outside the area, the ball still deflected in Morata and tricked Handanovic, who even touched the ball, but let it pass. The goal was given to the Brazilian.

Two minutes later, in a withering counterattack, Dybala played for Vlahovic, who dominated, entered the area and hit the goal. Handanovic saved, but on the rebound the Serbian put it inside and made it 2-1 for the Old lady.

In the 33rd minute, when victory already seemed on the way to Juventus, Bonucci took down Lautaro Martínez in the area, and the referee awarded Inter Milan a penalty.

in the charge, Çalhanoglu hit hard, and high, and left everything the same in Rome: 2 to 2.

In additions, inzaghi took Lautaro out of the team, and the Argentine left the field looking unfriendly, muttering a lot.

As the tie in the score persisted until the end of the first 90 minutes, the decision went to extra time.

In extra time, with the absences of Lautaro and Çalhanoglu, who shone was Ivan Perisicwho scored two goals and led Inter Milan to the title.

The first goal was scored 9 minutes of the first half of extra time, after from Vrij be knocked down inside the area, and the referee awards a second penalty in favor of the team. In the kick, the Croatian hit well and made it 3 to 2.

Soon afterwards, at 12 minutes, the attacker returned to swell the nets, after dominating in the entrance of the area and releasing the bomb, to make the 4 to 2.

Best moments

The guy: Ivan Perisic

The Croatian striker started the decision with a lackluster performance, but he was the great hero of Inter’s title.

After the departures of Lautaro and Çalhanoglu, still in extra time in the 2nd half, he took the lead and scored twice in extra time, leading his team to the conquest.

Once again, it showed its importance in the Nerazzurriteam that defends the colors since 2015.

What cardboard!

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri was sent off in extra time, after complaining non-stop from the moment the referee checked, with VAR, the second penalty in favor of Inter.

First, he was cautioned with the yellow card, but he continued to complain and, soon after, he was sent off.

Record box office in the Coppa Italia!

All 68,000 tickets on sale for the decision were sold out, filling Rome’s historic Stadio Olimpico. And the audience in weight also brought a record in the competition: the box office of 5 million euros (R$ 27.1 million at the current price).

generous award

Champion of the Coppa Italia, Inter earned 4.5 million euros (R$ 24.4 million), while juverunner-up, 2 million euros (R$ 10.8 million).

In addition, Inter can pocket another 3 million euros (R$ 16.2 million), which will be put at stake in the dispute of the Italian Super Cupright at the beginning of the season 2022/23.

next games

Still in the fight for the title of the Italian Championship, Inter Milan returns to the field for the competition on Sunday (15), from 15:45, for an away match against Cagliarivalid for the penultimate round, broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Already guaranteed in the Champions League, but without a chance of title in Serie A, Juventus only returns to the field on Monday (16), also for the penultimate round, and receives the Lazio in Turin, starting at 3:45 pm, also broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Juventus 2 x 4 (0 x 2 pro.) Inter Milan

GOALS: Inter: Barella (6′ 1°T), Çalhanoglu (35′ 2°T) and Perisic (9′ 1°T pro. and 12′ 1°T pro.); Juventus: Alex Sandro (5′ 2°T) and Vlahovic (7′ 2°T)

YOUTH: perin; Danilo (Morata), Chiellini (Arthur), de Ligt and Alex Sandro (Pellegrini); Cuadrado, Zakaria (Locatelli), Rabiot and Bernardeschi (Bonucci); Vlahovic and Dybala (Kean). Technician: Massimiliano Allegri.

INTER: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij and D’Ambrosio (Dimarco/Bastoni); Darmian (Dumfries), Barella, Brozovic, Çalhanoglu (Vidal) and Perisic; Dzeko (Joaquín Correa) and Lautaro Martínez (Alexis Sánchez). Technician: Simone Inzaghi.