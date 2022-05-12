Technology

It’s the end: Apple announces the end of the brand and the launch of iPods

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius
Apple announced this Tuesday (10) that it will definitively end a cycle in the company. The iPod brand will be officially extinct and, when the last stocks of the currently marketed models are exhausted, it will be the official end of the line of music players.

It may seem strange, but the iPod brand was still considered alive by Apple: the latest generation of iPod Touch was launched in May 2019, with a chip also present in branded smartphones (the A10) and the ability to make video calls via FaceTime.

The 2019 iPod Touch.The 2019 iPod Touch.Source: Apple

From now on, Apple will integrate the entire iPod brand experience into other products and services, recommending its own releases so you can keep listening to music, from smartphones to the HomePod smart speaker.

The iPod legacy

The first generation iPod was unveiled to the world on October 23, 2001 and revolutionized the mp3 player market by combining an intuitive interface with the iTunes library and a long battery life. Then came updates like the iPod mini (2004), iPod nano (2006) and iPod shuffle (2015).

The iPod was also responsible for popularizing an Apple advertising campaign with silhouettes on colored backgrounds and the mp3 player highlighted in white.

