Jamie Dorman and Andrew Garfield attract attention on the 2022 Oscars red carpet

Jamie Dornan called the experience of starring in Belfast “surreal”. “You don’t think you’re going to go through your career and get a script that’s about your hometown,” said the actor. “So it’s a real honor, to be honest, to be able to represent her in that way—and not just that, but to have all the love that we’ve had.”

Belfast is a film filmed in black and white and was nominated for best picture, it is based on the childhood experience of director Kenneth Branagh, in the late 1960s, when he was having many conflicts around the city. Dornan plays Buddy’s father, played by Jude Hill, Branagh’s character, who has to make an extremely difficult decision to move his wife and children from the only home they’ve ever known in search of a promising and peaceful future for his family.

Jamie Dorman and Andrew Garfield (Photo: Reproduction/Disclosure)

Nominated for best actor and supporting actor for their performances as grandparents of Buddy, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, while Branagh is up for best director and original screenplay, and the feature could take the trophy for best sound. “That’s not why you do it, you don’t expect it”, says Dornan referring to the praise received. “ANDso that was a big bonus“, he added. The 39-year-old father-of-three actor is married to Amelia Warner, and attended a meeting with the longtime friend with whom he once lived in the UK when they were younger and were pursuing a career in Hollywood. .

Dornan also confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he is still close with Garfield, who recently watched his 2021 film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. “He particularly loves it. he arrived late,” Dornan said of Garfield’s response to the film. “Andrew is one of my best friends. He arrived late. He only saw it for the first time a few weeks ago, and I know how much he loves it.”

