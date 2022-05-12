Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway will star in the film
Two of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses today, Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway acted together in Mothers’ Instinct, remake american of the long belgian maternal instinct. Olivier Masset-Depasse, who directed the original film, will also direct the Hollywood version. Filming begins May 25 (via Variety).
Check out the official synopsis of the film:Set in the early 1960s, best friends and neighbors Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway) live a traditional idyllic lifestyle with manicured lawns, successful husbands and children of the same age. This perfect harmony is suddenly broken after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to threaten this friendship and a psychological battle of wills begins as maternal instinct reveals her darkest side.”.
Based on Derriere la Hainebook of Barbara Abel, Mothers’ Instinct has a script Sarah Conradt (50 States of Fright).
