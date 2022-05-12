Johnny Depp says ex-wife Amber Heard was violent with him

By Lisa Richwine

(Reuters) – Actor Johnny Depp, in testimony on Wednesday in a defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, said she was the one who turned violent when their relationship broke down, hurling insults that sometimes flared up. turned into a slap or a shove.

After detailing their early romance during testimony on Tuesday, Depp returned to the witness stand in a Virginia courthouse on Wednesday and said Heard’s behavior had changed over time. The couple had frequent arguments that included “degrading” name-calling and “bullying” on her part, Depp said.

“It felt like pure hate for me,” Depp said. “If I stayed to argue, eventually I was sure it would turn into violence, and it often did.”

Asked to describe the violence, Depp said Heard would “attack”.

“It could start with a slap. It could start with a push. It could start by throwing a TV remote at my head. It could be throwing a glass of wine in my face,” Depp said.

“She needs conflict. She needs violence,” Depp added. “It comes out of nowhere.”

Heard “told me what a bad father I was, that I had no idea how to be a father,” said Depp, who has two children from a previous relationship who were in high school at the time of their relationship.

Depp said he walked away from the situation, sometimes locking himself in the bathroom, and that he never hit Heard. “In all these situations, my main objective was to retreat,” he said.

Depp, 58, alleges that Heard, 35, defamed him when he wrote an article in December 2018 in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic violence. He filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard in 2018.

The article didn’t mention Depp by name, but Depp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, told jurors a week ago that it was clear Heard was referring to the Hollywood actor.

Heard’s lawyers argued that she told the truth and that her opinion was protected as free speech by the First Amendment of the US Constitution. In opening arguments, Heard’s lawyers said Depp physically and sexually assaulted her while she was abusing drugs and alcohol.

On Tuesday, during three hours of testimony, Depp had already said that he and Heard argued, but that he never assaulted her.

Speaking quietly and slowly, Depp claimed it was a “complete shock” about six years ago when Heard “made some pretty heinous and disturbing accusations” that he became violent during their relationship.

“I never got to the point of hitting Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever hit any woman in my life,” said Depp, who wore a dark suit with his hair pulled back in a ponytail.

“The truth is the only thing that interests me,” he added. “I’m obsessed with the truth.”