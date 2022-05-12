Lewandowski asked to leave Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich is nearing its end, according to the German newspaper ‘Bild’. The striker, the best in the world for FIFA in the last two years, would have asked to leave the club.

According to the publication, Lewa would have been bothered by the attitude of Bayern, who tried to seek the hiring of Erling Haaland, and would not feel valued by the club, preferring to transfer.

Lewandowski’s contract runs until the end of next season and so the next transfer window will be the last opportunity for Bayern to receive some financial compensation for the player.

Barcelona paint themselves as one of the main stakeholders in the signing of Lewa and can be encouraged by the new rumours. However, Bayern officials have recently stated that who do not intend to release the Polish.

This season, Lewandowski continues to be a top scorer: in 45 games with Bayern, 49 goals were scored, in addition to six assists distributed to his teammates.