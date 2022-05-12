‘Lost City’ Passes $160 Million at Worldwide Box Office

The action romantic comedy’Lost City‘, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatummanaged to surpass the mark of US$ 160 million worldwide.

In the United States, the film grossed $94.3 million. In the international market, $68.4 million.

In total, production has already raised $162.7 million worldwide.

Check out our review:

The great cast also has Patti Harrison (‘Raya and the Last Dragon’), Da’Vine Joy Randolf (‘My Name is Dolemite’).Daniel Radcliffe (‘Harry Potter’) and Brad Pittwho will make a special appearance.

The brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Bullock) writes about exotic places in his popular adventure novels, whose covers star the handsome model Alan (tatum), who has dedicated his life to personifying the hero character, “Dash.”

During the tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) so she can guide him to the treasure of the lost city described in her recent book.

To prove that it’s possible to be a hero in real life, not just in the pages of his books, Alan sets out to rescue her. Forced to live an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair must work together to survive and find the ancient treasure before it is lost forever.

the duo Adam and Aaron Nee (‘Band of Robbers‘) is responsible for the direction.

The screenplay was written by Dana Foxin ‘Love game in Las Vegas‘.