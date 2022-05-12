Lotofácil, contest 2,518: bet by Embu das Artes (SP) hits the 15 numbers and earns R$ 1.5 million | lotteries

Business

Lotofácil, contest 2,518: bet by Embu das Artes (SP) hits the 15 numbers and earns R$ 1.5 million

A bet by Embu das Artes (SP) matched the 15 numbers of Lotofácil’s 2,518 contest, held this Wednesday (11) in São Paulo, and will receive R$ 1,569,226.94.

See the numbers drawn: 01 – 02 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 08 – 11 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 20 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25.

See the other award-winning tracks

  • 14 hits: 283 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 1,660.93;
  • 13 hits: 9740 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 25;
  • 12 hits: 133,435 winning bets; each one will receive R$ 10;
  • 11 hits: 691,752 winning bets; each will receive R$ 5.

The next contest (2,519) will be on Wednesday (12). The prize will be R$ 1.5 million.

To bet on Lotofácil

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and wins a prize if he hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

The bettor can also let the system choose the numbers by means of the ‘little surprise’, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests by means of the ‘stubborn’.

The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs BRL 2.50 and the draws are held from Monday to Saturday at 20:00.

Source link

