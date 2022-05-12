Lotomania 2311 publishes results for a prize of R$ 3.5 million; find out how many BMWs you can buy

João Pessoa, May 11, by Alessandra Martins – lottomania, accumulated, draw today, the prize of BRL 3.5 millionwhich will be drawn in the contest Lotomania 2311. Learn everything about this and other games today and how to invest your prize. Check out the dozens drawn today:

To play today, on Caixa’s Lotteries, it was possible until 5 pm using the Lottery Houses and until 7 pm on Caixa’s ‘online’ Lotteries. The draw held in Caixa space in São Paulowas broadcast on box channel on YouTube. Stay on top of everything, here, at session of lotteriesof Prime diary.

Are 3 draws per week, held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. THE lottomania it’s the lottery of the “unlucky”, and even those who don’t get any number right are awarded. In addition, leva prizes, those who hit 20, 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 or 0 tens. Therefore, to play in Lotomaniayou only need to choose up to 50 numbers.

How many BMWs to buy with R$ 3.5 million?

The winner of R$3.5 million can only invest the amount savings, and even so, you will have a reasonable income, because it earns 0.08% per month, which represents R$ 2.8 thousand per month, more than 2 minimum wagesenough to live very well, anywhere in Brazil.

However, if today’s millionaire just leaves his money in the Nubank, yields up to 1% per month and can generate a higher income than in Caixa. The amount of R$ 2.7 million will have an average income of 12% per year, that is, 1% per month, at Nubank, yielding the equivalent of R$ 35 thousand per month.

If the winner of the R$ 3.5 million prize wants to invest in luxury properties and cars, it is possible to buy several luxury properties and cars. For example, with this amount it is possible to buy up to 14 BMW cars.

Lotomania 2311: how to receive the prize?

Therefore, to receive your award from the Lotomania 2311just have the necessary documents in hand, when the prize is less than R$ 1.9 thousand you can receive it in any unit of the lottery houses. The money will be delivered on time or deposited in an account.

