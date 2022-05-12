Luisa Mell is hospitalized after having a seizure: “I don’t know if I can live like this anymore” – Who

+



Luisa Mell (Photo: Instagram)

Luisa Mell was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo after having a seizure. The animal activist broke out in tears, from the bed of the medical unit, about her health condition after being hospitalized.

“Do you believe in such a thing: I was hospitalized yesterday, I had a seizure. I fell on the show, hit my back… You still don’t know what it is, but it’s also a lot of stress, people. I don’t know if I can live like this, every month begging,” she said, who began to cry. “The whole of Brazil asks me to save a dog. When I don’t, they say I’m a fake. I can’t take it anymore. I can’t kill myself this way.”

Hours later, she thanked her followers for their love on social media. “Friends,

I sincerely appreciate all the concern and messages of affection! We are investigating what happened and I need to take care of myself, I have no choice. The work of the Institute doesn’t stop, so my team will take over a little here. I’ll be back soon,” he wrote.

in an interview for WhoLuisa spoke of the difficulties she has been facing since the beginning of the pandemic to maintain her Instituto Luisa Mell, which rescues abandoned and life-threatening animals.

“It’s still difficult! We are coming from a pandemic and a very strong economic crisis. People are not collaborating or adopting. We are always busy. I had rented an extra place, but I had to return it. I want to start my sanctuary. Let’s see if in the middle of the year I can resume. Things are getting back to normal and I hope the economic situation will also improve. The situation is very bad and this reflects on a person’s decision to take responsibility for an animal.”

In her personal life, the activist has also been facing difficult times. She separated from Gilberto Zaborowsky, the father of her child. Enzoamid rumors of his alleged infidelity and later said he had armpit fat removed in surgery without his permission and knowledge, but through an agreement between a doctor and her then-husband.