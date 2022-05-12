Mega-Sena accumulates and the prize reaches R$ 35 million – National

Bets can also be placed through the Loterias Caixa portal or the Loterias Caixa application (photo: Marcelo CamargoAgncia Brasil) Nobody hit the six dozen of the Mega-Sena, contest 2480, drawn on the night of this Wednesday (11/5). The expectation is that the prize will be R$ 35 million in the next competition, scheduled for Saturday (5/14).

According to Caixa, 74 bets scored five points and received R$ 46,356.22. The court will pay R$ 1,030.16.

The tens drawn were: 04 – 06 – 09 – 31 – 50 – 56

How to play

The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The value increases, as well as the probability of winning, the more numbers are marked, and up to 15 tens can be chosen.

Seven numbers cost BRL 31.50 and have a probability of being correct of 1 in 7,151,980. To score 15 numbers, the player must pay R$ 22,522.50, with a probability of hitting 1 in 10,003.

Bets can also be placed through the Loterias Caixa portal or the Loterias Caixa application. To receive the prize, the winner can choose to go to a lottery shop, carrying proof of the bet and redemption number (in memory), generated on the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.

Bets placed on the portal or through the application can also be received at any Caixa branch, for net amounts of up to R$1,332.78 (or R$1,903.98 gross).