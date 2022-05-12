Moon Knight | Screenwriter Explains Show’s Shocking Post-Credits Scene

screenwriter of ‘Moon Knight’ says he finds the show’s post-credits scene shocking, and reveals how the idea of ​​producing it was born.

ATTENTION, THIS MATTER CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM THE MOON KNIGHT POST-CREDIT SCENE!

talking to the marvel.com, Jeremy Slater says that the entire technical team of the series, including Kevin Feigebothered to leave clues about Jake Lockleyin a way that doesn’t give too much away.

“We knew from the start that fans would be looking for references or clues that Jake Lockley was going to appear on the show… It was really just a balancing act that definitely involved my writing team, but it also involved the directors, the executives, and ultimately , even Kevin Feige, in terms of how many breadcrumbs are we dropping? Is this a satisfying revelation? Are we telegraphing too much? Or are we not telegraphing enough?” – It says Slater.

Steven Grant, a gift shop employee, begins to be plagued by blackouts and memories of another life. Steven then discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares his body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc’s enemies return, they must navigate their complex identities as they enter a deadly mystery between the mighty gods of Egypt.

‘moon knight‘ is available on Disney+with Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) and Beau DeMayo (The Witcher) in the script, while Mohamed Diab (Clash) is the main producer.