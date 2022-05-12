‘Moon Knight’ Will Not Relate to Current MCU Events, Says Producer

Because of the supernatural plot of ‘moon knight‘, the series starringr Oscar Isaac It won’t have much to do with current MCU events.

The information was revealed by the executive producer Grant Curtis during an interview for the The Direct.

In addition, he confirmed that the plot promises to build the character in isolation, as happened with Iron Man, the first film in the series. Marvel Studios.

“What did we do with ‘moon knight‘ was to open the door to the mythological mysticism of Marvel, let’s say so. So far, there’s not much to do with the current MCU. He’s a brand-new character on a never-before-seen adventure.”

He continued:

“We really think the fans will like what we have planned because we are absolutely embracing the supernatural aspects of the source material, the Egyptian rituals and gods, the belief around Khonshu and most importantly how he manipulates Marc Spector to do his bidding. ”

Finally, Curtis said the series opens up countless possibilities for a side of the MCU that audiences have yet to see.

“There are many aspects of ‘Knight of the Moon‘ that get us excited internally at Marvel Studios. And one of them is how the character’s potential resembles what we did with the ‘Iron Man’. Tony Stark was also a character that was obviously built from the ground up, and so is Marc Spector, opening up unique possibilities for this universe.”

Remembering that ‘moon knight debut in March 30that Disney+.

Check out the posters released:

In the comics, the character has multiple personalities, with that of mercenary Marc Spector being the main one.

However, the synopsis points out that Oscar will mostly play Steven Grant.

Check out:

“The series follows Steven Grant, a gift shop employee who is plagued by blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies close in on them, they must navigate their complex identities as they delve into a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt.”

The cast also has Ethan Hawke (‘The Entity’) and May Calamawy (‘Ramy’).

Aaron Moorehead and Justin Benson (‘Synchronic’) will direct the series, from scripts written by Jeremy Slate (‘Umbrella Academy’).