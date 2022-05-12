Advertising

THE MTV has just revealed the list of nominees to the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 It’s from MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. Voting, open today, takes place until May 18 on the website. Both celebrations air together direct from Los Angelesat Barker Hangar, at Sunday, June 5th, the MTV Movie & TV Awards at 9pm and the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at 11pm on MTV.

Starting today, fans will be able to vote for their favorites in 26 categories, including Best Picture, Best Series, Best Hero, Breakthrough Artist, Best Kiss, and more.

Spider-Home: No Return Home (7), Euphoria (6), The Batman (4) lead the MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations. RuPaul’s Drag Race (4), Selling Sunset (3), Summer House (3) lead the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED nominations.

Among the first-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees are: Inventing Anna, Moon Knight, Pam & Tommy, The Adam Project, The Dropout and The Lost City.

Presenters, appearances and additional details will be announced soon.

Executive production for MTV Movie & TV Awards it’s the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED are by Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf for MTV, and Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski for Den Of Thieves. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are production executives and Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive at both events.

Check out the full list of MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees:

BEST MOVIE

dune

scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SERIES

euphoria

inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

yellowstone

BEST ACTING – MOVIE

Lady Gaga — House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson — The Batman

Sandra Bullock — The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet — Dune

Tom Holland — Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTING – SERIES

Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout

Kelly Reilly — Yellowstone

Lily James — Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney — Euphoria

Zendaya — Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig — No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac — Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson — Black Widow

Simu Liu — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland — Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell — The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe — The Lost City

James Jude Courtney — Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti — You

Willem Dafoe — Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike — Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount — Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake — Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz — The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya — Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMIC ACTING

Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

John Cena — Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville — Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter — Hacks

Ryan Reynolds — Free Guy

NEW ARTIST

Alana Haim — Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose — West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon — Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino — Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows — Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy — Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude — Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle — Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST SCARED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega — Scream

Kyle Richards — Halloween Kills

Mia Goth — X

Millicent Simmonds — A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink — Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST PARTNERSHIP

Loki — Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building — Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home — Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project — Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City — Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

CATCH OF THE YEAR

euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

sex/life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST MUSIC

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” — Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” — Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” — Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Encanto Cast / Encanto

Full list of Movie & TV Awards nominees: UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOC-REALITY

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

summer house

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

american idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Rescue Bar

Dr. Pimple Popper

making it

Selena + Chef

queer eye

BEST UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

queen of the universe

REALITY STAR (offered by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello — The Challenge

Chrishell Stause — Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard — Summer House

Teresa Giudice — The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill — RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt — Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik — Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark — The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix — Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST PRESENTER

Charlamagne Tha God — Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay — MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek — Ridiculousness

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

STAR OF SOCIAL NETWORKS

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton — Salad toss fight — The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice — The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST RETURN IN REALITY

Bethenny Frankel — The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love — RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton — Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher — Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman — The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

BEST MUSICAL DOCUMENTARY

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: AKanye Trilogy

Knebworth Oasis 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back