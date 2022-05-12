Netflix already casts the sequel to That ’70s Show. See who comes back!

THE Netflix has been working since last year on the sequel to the hit 1990s series, “That ’70s Show“. In Brazil, the program was broadcast by the Sony channel (1998/2006). According to new data, the continuation of the program was named “That ’90s Show” and returns with part of the original cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several actors are already confirmed in this new version.

“That ’90s Show” will be set in 1995 and will feature Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp’s characters as Red and Kitty Forman, now grandparents to Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter.

Additionally, it has just been confirmed that five other original cast members will appear in the upcoming series as guest stars.

Callie Haverda will star in the series as “Read Forman,” Eric and Donna’s daughter, as she visits her grandparents in the summer in Wisconsin and bonds with a new generation of Point Place teenagers.

Mila Kunis returns as Jacqueline “Jackie” Burkhart. Her real-life husband Ashton Kutcher returns as Michael Kelso. Laura Prepon returns with her character Donna Pinciotti. Topher Grace and her character Eric Forman return as a guest star. Wilmer Valderrama also returns as a guest star with his character Fez.

That ’70s Show – 1998/2006

Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde, will not be appearing on the series due to allegations against him of sexual abuse against three women who reported him.

It remains to be seen whether Donna’s father in the series, Don Stark, will also participate. Actress Tanya Roberts, who played Donna’s mother, died in January of last year, and actress Lisa Robin Kelly, who played Eric Forman’s sister, passed away in 2013.

RUMORS STARTED LAST YEAR

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of a spin-off series “That ’70s Show,” starring Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Danny Masterson in the late 1990s. (the latter awaiting trial on three counts of rape in Los Angeles).

So far, at least two members of the show’s original cast are known to have joined the series’ sequel, which has been dubbed That ’90s Show: Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman).

The publication reveals that the two have already signed on to reprise their roles, but the producers are hopeful that other household names will join the show.

The official description of the show reads, “Hello Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under Kitty’s watchful eye and Red’s stern gaze. Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never die, just change your clothes.”

This 1970s show premiered in 1998 and ran for eight seasons on Fox, and aired in Brazil on Sony Entertainment Television, chronicling a group of teenage friends growing up in a fictional Wisconsin town.

