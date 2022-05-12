New Chevrolet Equinox 2022 updates the look, gets more equipped and now has an RS version | releases

Without revealing the prices, Chevrolet presented this Wednesday (11) the 2022 Equinox line. The medium SUV that does not enjoy the same sales success as the Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross, arrives with a renewed look and more equipment, but it kept the same mechanical set, with a 172 hp 1.5 Turbo engine.

The main novelty of the model, however, is the introduction of one more version. In addition to the Premier, the Equinox now has the “sporty” RS configuration, which brings only visual differences.

Chevrolet Equinox 2022 won RS version that brings interior with black finish and red stitching — Photo: Disclosure

Despite the same size and lines, the Premier option gained a new grille with chrome details, redesigned LED headlights and an unprecedented bumper. On the sides, the alloy wheels are 19” and have a two-tone diamond finish. The rear, in turn, lanterns with a new LED signature. The RS version, on the other hand, gains gloss black finishes where the Premier is chromed.

Inside, the sporty option has leather upholstery with red stitching and the roof is also black. In Premier, the tones are lighter.

Ruby Red is an exclusive color of the RS version — Photo: Disclosure

In terms of equipment, the highlight is the MyLink multimedia center with an 8” touchscreen that allows wireless connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The system also has native Wi-Fi.

Among the technology items that assist the driver in driving, the Equinox has forward collision alert with autonomous braking system (pedestrian detection), lane keeping assistant, blind spot alert, rear cross traffic alert (in addition to camera and parking sensors), and semi-autonomous parking system.

Chevrolet Equinox has 19" wheels in black color — Photo: Disclosure

Premier and RS versions are equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol-only engine, which delivers 172 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and torque of 27.8 kgfm between 2,000 and 4,000 turns. The transmission is a six-speed automatic, with manual shift options. In the RS version, front-wheel drive (FWD) and Premier, in addition to front-wheel drive, there is an AWD option (all-wheel drive).

Chevrolet Equinox 2022 has MyLink central with wireless connection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — Photo: Disclosure

According to Chevrolet, the Equinox in the RS version does 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds. Brakes are discs on all four wheels. At the front, the suspension system is independent McPherson type and at the rear it is also independent, but multilink. Traction and stability controls, of course, are present.

Check the main equipment

•Double, side and curtain airbags

• Forward collision alert with pedestrian detection

• Rear drive alert

• Blind spot alert with sudden approach sensor

• Forgetting a person or object in the back seat alert

• Vibrating safety alert in the driver’s seat

• Lane Keeping Assistant

•Full LED headlights with intelligent high beam

• Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detector

• Distance indicator from vehicle ahead

• Electric opening and closing of the trunk lid with internal activation, by the key or by a movement sensor indicated by a luminous logo

• Downhill speed control

• Driver’s seat with electric adjustment of height, seat distance, inclination and backrest lumbar

• Driver’s seat with 2 position memories

• Two-zone air conditioning with electronic temperature control, recirculation system and ventilation outlet ducts for the rear seat

• High definition reversing camera with guidelines

• Front and rear parking sensor

• Semi-autonomous parking system for parallel and perpendicular spaces

• Electric, heated exterior mirrors with direction indicator and electric folding

• Opening of the doors through the proximity sensor on the key

•Multimedia MyLink, with 8″ LCD touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with wireless projection, Wi-Fi, Spotify and Alexa

• myChevrolet App

• OnStar Advanced Telematics System

• Keyless start or remote control

• Rain sensor with automatic intensity adjustment

• External noise reduction system

• Panoramic electric sunroof

• Bose premium sound system with 7 speakers

• Lever in the trunk for folding the backrest of the rear seats